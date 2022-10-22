Backyard Bash at The Moss Center is the Place to be for Great Music & Fun

MIAMI – The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) hosts a beach-themed Backyard Bash this weekend – Saturday, October 22 – as the official kickoff to the Center’s 2022-2023 season.

The free event on the Center’s Backyard Concert Lawn and Plaza in Cutler Bay includes family fun activities, attractions, and vendors in a relaxed outdoor setting – complete with white sands and pink flamingos. The Center will also be announcing its recent name change, in honor of former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss.

This eighth annual Backyard Bash feature two hugely popular Yacht Rock favorites: the Pablo Cruise Band and the Pure Prairie League.

Formed in 1975, the Pablo Cruise Band (pictured above) is known for their easygoing, blue-eyed soul style of music that captured the true spirit of California soft rock. The band toured internationally with top 10 hits such as “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find a Way.”

Joining Pablo Cruise is another 70s-80s Yacht-Rock favorite, the Pure Prairie League, that recorded several top singles like, “Sad Luke” and “Amie,” which became a Billboard Top 40 hit.

Most Popular Community Event

“We are excited to introduce this new beach-toncept for our most popular community event of the year, complete with a white-sand beach, where the whole family can kick back and have a great time,” said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of The Moss Center.

Backyard Bash is a free community event. There will be opportunities to purchase tickets for the season’s lineup as well, which includes musical tributes like A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert and DJango Festival All Stars; Broadway-style events such as World of Musicals and Taj Express; and dance performances including Farruquito and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Latin Voices.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers are permitted, as food and drink are available for purchase. All patrons entering the grounds require tickets – which are available at no cost, regardless of age (including children and infants). Free tickets are available by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting MossCenter.org.