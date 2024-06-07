Atlanta Carnival 2024 Delivered a Spectacular Celebration of Caribbean Unity

ATLANTA – The vibrant streets of Atlanta came alive this past weekend as the city hosted its most successful Caribbean Carnival to date, marking 2024 as the year of “One Caribbean Carnival.” Thousands of attendees from diverse backgrounds gathered to celebrate the rich cultural heritage, music, and traditions of the Caribbean.

The Atlanta Carnival took place from May 24th to May 27th. It was a stunning showcase of unity and community spirit. The carnival featured a dazzling parade of colorful costumes, infectious music, and energetic dance and vocal performances that captivated audiences and brought the Caribbean’s exuberant culture to life in the heart of Atlanta.

The 37th edition of the annual event was produced by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) and featured several memorable highlights such as the Grand Parade which despite earlier rainy conditions ended up to be a breathtaking spectacle boasting several masquerade bands that presented elaborate and beautifully crafted costumes.

The Festival Village offered a wide array of Caribbean cuisine, art, and craft vendors. and provided festival-goers with an immersive experience of Caribbean culture.

Participants and attendees from all walks of life including 2024 parade Grand Marshals, Segun Adeyina (Georgia State House Representative), Donna McLeod (Former State Representative) and Le’Dor Milteer (Media Executive) thoroughly enjoyed the festivities and the performances by renowned Caribbean artists, including Soca, Reggae & Dancehall stars.

2024 Atlanta Carnival Grand Marshal

Bouyon Boss, Asa Bantan highlighted Dominica’s culture as a 2024 parade Grand Marshal. In addition, he was the featured performer at the post-parade concert. He shared the stage with Trinidad’s 2024 Road March Champ Mical Teja, Jadel, and USVI’s Pumpa. Plus, St. Lucia’s Teddyson John, Antigua’s Tian Winter and the legendary Burning Flames, amongst several others.

Regarding the 2024 Carnival’s success, ACCBA President Patricia Tonge Edigin shared “We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s carnival. The turnout was incredible, and the positive feedback from attendees highlights the importance of celebrating our cultural diversity. We are proud to have created an event that not only entertains but also educates and unites our community.”

The 2024 Atlanta Caribbean Carnival was made possible through the support of volunteers, community partners and corporate sponsors.

2024 sponsors included: The British Virgin Islands, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Publix, S&A Laparkan, Soca Wine, Monster Energy, T20 Trap Water, The Leach Firm, Negril Authentic Caribbean Street Food, Golden Krust, C3 Designs Biz, So Blast Marketing & Exposure, Asinto Music Network, Clarke TV Network, T2A Films, Streetz 94.5, Bakanal TV, LaVonda Gilchrest Realtors, Gilchrest Capital, Legendary Vision, and Ritas.

38th Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Plans Underway

The ACCBA is already planning for a grand 38th Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. The Carnival will takes place from May 23rd to 26th, 2025. Best of all, it will celebrate the beautiful island of Trinidad and Tobago.

For further info please visit www.atlantacarnival.org/ AND by following the brand on social media via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantaCarnival & Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialatlantacarnival/