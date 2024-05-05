Aruba and Olympian Shaun White to Host a New Kind of Summer Games: Relaxathon

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – While some of the world’s greatest athletes prepare to head to Paris, Aruba is gearing up for its own summer games – the Relaxathon. That’s right, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) is joining forces with professional snowboarder, skateboarder, and five-time Olympian Shaun White to host a first-of-its-kind Caribbean relaxation competition.

Participants from all corners of the globe will come together on the island’s sunny shores and have their ability to relax put to the test for a chance to be named the world’s best relaxer.

Hosted on the shores of one of Aruba’s legendary beaches on June 13, 2024, the Relaxathon is a one-hour relaxation competition in which participants will compete to win on-island experiences by proving they are the most chill person on the beach, verified by science.

Register to Win

Starting today through May 10, 2024, ATA invites travelers to enter a contest by visiting www.aruba.com/us/relaxathon and sharing why they need to relax. One lucky Relaxathon hopeful will win a 5-day, 4-night trip for two to Aruba where they will have the opportunity to participate in the competition.

“I was born and raised near the beach in California. But starting at an early age, I was always on the move with work and never got to kick my feet up and relax there,” said Shaun White, five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist. “But now I’m ready to hit the sands of Aruba to host the Relaxathon, a competition like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Relaxathon Prize Packages

As if the title of the world’s greatest relaxer wasn’t enough, the top three competitors at the Relaxathon will receive epic gold, silver and bronze prize packages.

The gold medal winner will go home with “The Ultimate Aruba Vacation” inclusive of two round-trip flights to Aruba , a four-night stay at a luxurious hotel, dinner for two at one of the island’s top restaurants and relaxing massage for two.

winner will go home with inclusive of two round-trip flights to , a four-night stay at a luxurious hotel, dinner for two at one of the island’s top restaurants and relaxing massage for two. The silver medal winner will take home “The Ultimate Aruba Weekend” including a three-night stay at a luxurious hotel, dinner for two at one of Aruba’s top restaurants and rejuvenating spa treatments for two.

winner will take home including a three-night stay at a luxurious hotel, dinner for two at one of top restaurants and rejuvenating spa treatments for two. While the bronze medal winner will receive “The Ultimate Rejuvenation Package,” featuring a private sunset cruise, private tour of Arikok National Park and relaxing massages for two, to be redeemed during the remainder of their stay.