Around Town: Food for the Poor’s “Flamingle”

FORT LAUDERDALE – Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Office of the Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office and Franz Hall, Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, share a light moment, as they sample honey from Jamaican Bee Farmers, at the Food for the Poor “Flamingle”, recently held at the Grateful Palate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cocktail event allowed sponsors, such as Victoria Mutual, to participate in a discussion on the benefits of Food for the Poor’s Bee Farms to Jamaican communities, and embodies the society’s commitment to “partnering with our communities to improve quality of life.”