Ardenne Alum Gregory D. Green Selected Among 2019 New Leaders of the Bar

NEWARK, NJ – Ardenne High alumni Gregory D. Green, Esq. has been selected by New Jersey Law Journal as one of this year’s New Leaders of the Bar.

Green, an Associate at the firm Epstein Becker & Green was among the 30 honorees presented with their award during the 2019 Professional Excellence Awards on June 12 at Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park, New Jersey. Organized annually by New Jersey Law Journal, candidates are nominated by their firms and the Law Journal editorial staff makes the selection of the honorees.

This year’s categories included: Lifetime Achievement, Dealmakers of the Year, Litigation Department of the Year, GC impact Award, Best Mentors, Attorney of the Year, In-House Department of the Year and New Leaders of the Bar.

Green, a graduate of Rutgers Law School, is honored and humbled to have been selected as one of the 2019 New Leaders of the Bar.

“This award is simply a reflection of the high-level skilled training I’ve received while at Epstein Becker & Green for the past three years. I also credit my mentors, Lloyd Freeman and Vincent Brown, whose unwavering guidance and positive support have contributed immensely to my substantive development as a young attorney.”