Anguilla Terminates Online Entry Portal For All Travelers, Effective June 1st

[The Valley, Anguilla] – Anguilla’s Ministry of Health has updated the guidelines for Anguilla’s entry protocols, in accordance with their evolving COVID-19 Exit Strategy. The new guidelines came into effect on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.

As of June 1st, 2022, the online entry portal for permission to travel into Anguilla will no longer be in use.

All persons over the age of 5 years traveling to Anguilla will still require a valid, negative COVID-19 test; that is a PCR or NAA test administered within 3 days of arrival OR a Rapid Antigen test which must be taken no more than 2 days before arrival. This information must be presented before boarding and on arrival in Anguilla, along with evidence of full vaccination status.

Self-administered/home testing kits (including video proctored) and antibody tests are still not accepted at this time.

Testing on arrival has been discontinued for all persons traveling to Anguilla, except for persons who arrive without an accepted pre-arrival test. Such persons will be subject to PCR testing on arrival and must remain in place at their hotel or villa until the results are known, in addition to paying a fine.

Anguilla remains a vaccination-only destination for adult visitors. If an unvaccinated person wishes to request a medical exemption permitting entry into Anguilla, they should apply for the exemption in writing at visitanguilla@gov.ai under the subject heading “Request for COVID-19 Vaccination Exemption”.

An unvaccinated visitor who is granted a medical exemption permitting entry shall be required to quarantine for a period of not less than 5 days, or other such period specified by the Quarantine Authority.