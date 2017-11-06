Ambassador Marks launches Jamaica Roots competition

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks has announced the launch of a competition called Jamaica Roots aimed at Jamaican-Americans who have lost connection with their homeland.

For Jamaicans who would like to take the opportunity to experience Jamaica and reconnect with their roots, the competition which will run from November 5, 2017 to February 4, 2018. The monthly draws will be broadcasted on Facebook Live.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that Jamaica Roots, as the name suggests, is about reconnecting to Jamaican heritage and culture and is aimed at Jamaicans who were born in Jamaica but moved to the United States many years ago without returning.

Jamaica Roots will be a chance to reconnect for Jamaican-Americans and their children, grandchildren or even great, great grandchildren of and it will be a chance to connect to and learn more about the country their family originated from.

Ambassador Marks also explained that under the pilot program, winners will receive a one (1) week free accommodation at a hotel or live with a family member, travel the island on guided tours, visit and learn about their family history, and experience life in the community of their roots.

She further explained that ultimately the aim of the program is to connect millions of members of Jamaica’s diaspora back to Jamaica as a second home to invest their time, talents and resources for Jamaica’s development.

Jamaica Roots Competition minimum requirements

Be at least 21 years old at the time of travel,

Have Jamaican roots (able to prove themselves a citizen, or the child, grandchild, great grandchild, great, great grandchild of a citizen),

Have a valid passport

Have lived outside Jamaica for 10 years or more

In order to give everyone a chance, the competition will be executed following the sweepstakes model and entries can be submitted at: http://s.heyo.com/c9ca7e.