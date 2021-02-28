Alkaline now the Face of Spotify’s First Dancehall Playlist

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Since news of Spotify making its way to an additional 83 countries globally last week with Jamaica making the list for the Caribbean, Alkaline, is now the face of its first Jamaican-focused playlist ‘Back A Yard’.

Leading The Pack

Dubbed ‘the latest and biggest tracks from Jamaica’s Dancehall scene’. The playlist currently consists of fifty-one (51) authentic dancehall tracks. Tracks from the genre’s leading headliners highlighting the user-demand for these specific tracks via their streaming numbers. Powering the streams are his loyal fans. They took to Twitter when his latest track “Top Prize” was released last month; the hashtag #TopPrizeAlkaline and #TopPrizeAlbum trended high for the entire weekend.

Since its release on February 12, the single has reached close to 900,000 streams across DSP. In addition, over a million views on his YouTube Channel, Alkaline Musiq. The track is currently featured on several “ones to watch” lists. Which include Pandora, Apple Music and the top 100 Deezer tracks list.

Stellar Performance in Florida

Indication of the track’s popularity was evident at his recent show in SD Lawn, Falkenburg Road, Tampa Florida. The highly anticipated performance, his first in 15 months, was met with rapturous applause from eager fans. Fans who drank from his musical fountain, singing hit after hit for close to an hour. Phones capturing the magical moments on stage, fans swayed to Alkaline’s beat.

Delivering tracks such as “City”, “Formula”, “Move Mountain”, “Block & Delete” and “One More Time” fans frenzied into a fever pitch, first as background vocalists then as lead singers for the performance as over 1000 in attendance were treated to constant replays of his musical hits. While performing his latest single, screams, hollers and salutes permeated the air with an almost overzealous set of fans daring to pull him closer to cure their thirst for the 27-year-old artiste.

New Album Dropping Soon

As proven by the performance, his new music is imprinted on the hearts of his fans. Especially in anticipation of his upcoming 14-track album release. As his albums nears completion, the artiste will remain silent with his focus being on the music.

The listening time on the “Back a Yard” Spotify playlist is approximately 2hrs and 51 minutes.