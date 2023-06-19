Air Canada Resumes Flights to Trinidad

Port of Spain, Trinidad – Tourism Trinidad is pleased to announce that Air Canada will be resuming its air service between Toronto, Canada to Port of Spain, Trinidad. This is welcome news for travelers and for the tourism industry.

Historically, Air Canada has and still remains a vital partner to Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism industry and its diaspora connectivity. The airline for the twelve-month period of January to December 2019 had a total of 22,918 passengers disembarking at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Air Canada will recommence service on November 1st 2023, with three flights per week arriving in Trinidad at 11:25PM, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and departing at 12:30AM Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Then from December 3rd, 2023, to March 9th, 2024, service will be expanded to four flights per week, arriving at 12:25AM, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and departing at 1:30AM, Tuesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Tourism Boost

Carla Cupid, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Trinidad, said “We welcome back Air Canada to our destination. This is a positive development for our tourism industry, and we look forward to using this connection to continue to promote Trinidad as a top travel destination.”

Economic Lift

On hearing the news of the new flights, High Commissioner for Canada to Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Arif Keshani, noted that, “The ties between our countries are significant and I am very pleased that Air Canada will be resuming their flight between Port of Spain and Toronto this Fall. This, combined with the expansion of Canada’s electronic travel authorization (eTA) program to include Trinidad and Tobago, will further serve to enhance our bilateral economic, social and people to people connections.”

Increased Connectivity To Trinidad

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, also expressed his enthusiasm about the news. We continue to work with our international partners and stakeholders in the Air Transportation industry to increase our connectivity and seat capacity from our traditional source markets while at the same time, reducing the cost of travel to Trinidad and Tobago.” He continued, “This marries well with the recent announcement by the Canadian government of Visa free travel to Canada to the diaspora located there.”

Tourism Trinidad and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts are confident that the recommencement of Air Canada’s service between Toronto and Port of Spain will be a major boost to the tourism industry. The airline’s flights will provide a convenient and affordable way for Canadians to travel to Trinidad and vice-versa, while helping to attract more visitors from other parts of the world.