AHATA Partners with CHTA Education Foundation for Supervisor Training In Aruba

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – Throughout the month of October, supervisors across Aruba are leveling up their supervisory skills with a new bootcamp from the CHTA Education Foundation that is offered by the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (AHATA).

The two-day bootcamp is specifically designed for team leaders in the hospitality field and 140 participants are registered to take the course between October 9th and 26th. The demand for the training was evident as it sold out within weeks of being announced.

Supervisors and their managers are learning how to improve their skills in the supervision of their teams to raise guest and team satisfaction. The training is delivered by Louise John and Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks of Talkabout & Earth Solutions, the training facilitators for the Education Foundation.

“We are very excited to be back in Aruba,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chairwoman of the Education Foundation. “This targeted bootcamp will support supervisors and their managers to model the quality of care that the Caribbean tourism industry is known for and which our training program enhances.”

Developing Market Leadership

“Extraordinary service is the cornerstone of Aruba’s successful tourism industry, and AHATA’s goal is to help ensure our market leadership by supporting the development of our hospitality personnel. It is exciting that so much interest has been shown for the excellent CHTAEF training and 140 supervisors are enriching their skills”, said AHATA President and CEO, Tisa LaSorte.

The course is made possible due to sponsorship by AHATA, La Cabana Beach Resort, Eagle Aruba Resort and Radisson Blu.

Learn more about the Education Foundation, its scholarships and training programs at http://www.chtaef.com