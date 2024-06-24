MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – To close the curtains on day two of the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference on June 18, delegates and attendees were treated to an ‘Up Close and Personal’ performance from acclaimed Dancehall/Reggae musician, Jeffrey Campbell, OD, better known by his stage name, Agent Sasco.

The one-hour concert was hosted by the JN Group, one of three legacy partners of the conference, and Agent Sasco, JN Brand Ambassador, left patrons wanting more, after the DJ delivered a variety of hits and crowd favourites, including the anthem, ‘Winning Right Now’, ‘Banks of the Hope’, ‘Grateful’, ‘Almighty Protect’, ‘Hand To Mouth’, ‘Hand Inna Di Air’ and ‘Leave Us Alone’.

“Big up the Diaspora,” he said as he opened his set, dressed in a black suit, in front of a packed room of people who were already warmed up with drinks on the house and an early playlist from the production crew.

Pre-ambling his songs with inspirational messages and scenarios that connected the diaspora community to Jamaica, Agent Sasco had the ear of the audience from start to finish, and at times, a chorus joining in to sing.

He left the stage at the end of his performance to rousing applause as patrons showed their appreciation for the music and acknowledged his more than two-decade career, which started in 2001.

The session also featured a unique interactive segment with Sasco conversing with the audience and taking photos with fans and guests in front of a portrait backdrop displaying the Up Close and Personal theme.

Among those who revelled in the performance and interacted with the artiste were renowned American actress, TV host and social media personality of Jamaican heritage, Khadeen Ellis and Consul General of Jamaica, New York, Alison Roach Wilson.

Cabinet Members In Attendance

Members of the Cabinet, including Hon. Alando Terrelonge, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Hon. Dr Dana Morris Dixon, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Skills and Digital Transformation, were also present. Other notable patrons in the crowd were fashion icon, Deiwght Peters, and wealth strategy and financial educator, Keisha Bailey.

JN Group Sales Executive, Petal Hall, who was also in the audience with other members from the JN team, expressed delight at the reception, which capped off a long day of activities that started off with the official opening of the conference.

“We are pleased that we were able to curate this concert that brought the day to an exhilarating and unforgettable end, especially for members of our diaspora community who do not get to experience this sort of live activity often when abroad. Music is part of our beloved culture and Agent Sasco brought the house down.”