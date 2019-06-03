Jamaica’s Iconic Music Festival, Reggae Sumfest Returns for 27th Year

Reggae Sumfest Brings Stellar Line-Up to Montego Bay July 17-22, 2019

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – This summer marks the 27th anniversary of Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica’s iconic music festival, set for Montego Bay from July 17-22, 2019.

Organized by Downsound Entertainment and sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board, the premier music festival comes on the heels of UNESCO’s designation of reggae as an intangible cultural heritage.

Reggae Sumfest brings together reggae legends with local and mainstream acts of other popular music genres that have originated on the island and broadly influenced the chart topping urban and pop hits of today.

The star-studded line-up on Festival Nights 1 & 2 will include global reggae sensation Buju Banton, dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, as well as Chronixx, Spice, Spragga Benz, Elephant Man, Protégé, Beres Hammond, and more.

Reggae Sumfest 7-night line-up of events

July 14 – Mornin’ Medz Brunch Party

July 15 – Street Dance Party

July 16 – All White Party

July 17 – Blitz All Black Party / Bunji Garlin’s Birthday Celebration

July 18 – Global Sound Clash

July 19 – Festival Night 1

July 20 – Festival Night 2

“It’s been a historic year for both tourist arrivals and Reggae music, and we are thrilled to host this premier music festival again,” noted Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Reggae Sumfest continues to add unprecedented value to Jamaica, the birthplace of the music genre, as it offers one of the most authentic cultural experiences on the island for locals and visitors alike.”

As one of the most viewed festivals in the world, Reggae Sumfest will be live streamed across broadcast and other platforms, taking Jamaican music, artists, and culture to every continent and country around the world.

Click here to info on the live stream

Hotel Accommodations for Reggae Sumfest

Montego Bay, Jamaica’s resort capital, boasts an array of accommodation options for Reggae Sumfest attendees:

Boutique: S Hotel , overlooking Jamaica’s famed Doctor’s Cave beach, is a new 120-room hotel artfully combining discrete urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle. In celebration of the recent grand opening, travelers can book at special introductory rates from $179 per day.

overlooking Jamaica’s famed Doctor’s Cave beach, is a new 120-room hotel artfully combining discrete urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle. In celebration of the recent grand opening, travelers can book at special introductory rates from $179 per day. Luxury: Half Moon Resort , an iconic property which sits on 400 acres of tropical gardens and is bordered by two miles of beach, offers 10% off the best available rate for guests who book a minimum 4-night stay at least 14 days in advance. Rates start at $222.30 per night and include roundtrip airport transfers.

, an iconic property which sits on 400 acres of tropical gardens and is bordered by two miles of beach, offers 10% off the best available rate for guests who book a minimum 4-night stay at least 14 days in advance. Rates start at $222.30 per night and include roundtrip airport transfers. All-Inclusive: The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay offers a beachfront location, comfortable rooms and unlimited dining. Rates start at $216.60 per person.

Additional taxes, service charges, blackout dates and other restrictions may apply for hotel packages.

Click here to purchase tickets to Reggae Sumfest, and for more information about Jamaica or planning your trip, click here.

