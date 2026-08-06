After a Florida Car Crash, You Face Four Decisions That Shape Everything Else

“What do I actually have to decide after a car accident in Florida?”

FLORIDA – More than most drivers realize, and the decisions come faster than you’d like. In the first hours, you’re picking a hospital, a story, and a paper trail. In the first weeks, you’re picking an insurance strategy. In the first months, you’re picking whether to accept a check or push back. Miss any of these choices and the ones that follow get harder.

Florida’s no-fault system, its serious-injury threshold, and its two-year filing deadline turn a car crash into a chain of decision points, not a single event.

Here are the four that matter, framed the way you’ll face them.

Decide Where and When to Get Treated, Before You Decide Anything Else

The first real choice isn’t legal. It’s medical. Florida ties your right to Personal Injury Protection benefits to how quickly you see a doctor, and that clock is shorter than most drivers assume.

Under Florida’s PIP rules, you must receive initial medical treatment within 14 days of the accident to collect benefits at all. Wait longer and the coverage every Florida driver is required to carry can evaporate before you file a single form. If no provider documents an “emergency medical condition,” your available benefits can be sharply reduced from the full PIP limit.

So the decision is practical: urgent care today, or wait and see how you feel? “Wait and see” is the choice that costs people money. Even if you feel bruised rather than broken, a same-day or next-day visit protects the paper trail your future self will need.

Decide Whether Your Injury Clears Florida’s Threshold to Sue

This is the decision most drivers don’t know they’re making. In a no-fault state, your own insurer pays first, and you can’t sue the other driver for pain and suffering unless your injury meets a specific legal bar.

Florida’s bar lives in Florida Statute § 627.737. The statute exempts drivers from tort liability up to the amount PIP is designed to cover, and only lifts that exemption when the injury falls into one of a narrow set of categories: significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function, permanent injury within a reasonable degree of medical probability, significant and permanent scarring or disfigurement, or death.

What that means in practice: soft-tissue pain that fades in six weeks probably won’t clear the threshold. A herniated disc with permanent nerve damage might. The line is medical, not intuitive, and it’s the reason two crashes that look identical at the scene can end in very different places.

Push for a real diagnosis. Imaging, specialist referrals, and a physician’s written opinion on permanency are what move a case across the line.

Don’t self-diagnose downward. Telling the ER you’re “fine, just sore” reads as a permanent record later.

Match your treatment to your symptoms. Gaps in care are the single easiest way for an insurer to argue your injury wasn’t serious.

Decide When to Take the Insurance Check and When to Push Back

An adjuster will call. Often within days. Sometimes with an offer that sounds reasonable if you don’t yet know what your treatment is going to cost. The decision here is timing. Settle before your medical picture is clear, and you’re agreeing to a number based on incomplete information, which is exactly why the offer exists that early. Wait too long, and you risk PIP running out before your bills stop coming.

A useful frame: don’t settle until you’ve reached what doctors call maximum medical improvement, the point where your condition has stabilized, and future costs can be estimated with something better than a guess. Signing a release before that point closes the door on everything you find out later.

Insurers know this. Early offers are cheaper for them because early offers happen before MRIs, before surgical consults, and before the second opinion that changes the diagnosis. Patience and documentation are what give you room to negotiate, and both disappear the moment you sign.

Decide Whether You’re Handling This Yourself or Bringing In Help

Not every crash needs a lawyer. A fender-bender with clean liability, minor property damage, and no injury is a PIP-and-property-claim exercise you can usually run on your own. The calculus changes when any of the following show up:

Disputed fault. Florida uses modified comparative negligence, so the percentage the insurer pins on you comes straight out of your recovery.

Injuries that might clear the threshold. Threshold cases are where non-economic damages live, and where insurers push back hardest.

Multiple vehicles or a commercial driver. More policies means more insurers with reasons to point at each other.

An offer that feels quick. Speed from an adjuster is almost always a signal, not a favor.

The deadline behind all of this is Florida’s two-year statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits arising from motor vehicle negligence, shortened from four years by legislation that took effect in March 2023. Two years sounds long until you realize how much of it gets eaten by treatment, negotiation, and the discovery that your case is bigger than the first offer suggested.

If you’re going to bring in an experienced car accident attorney, the useful moment is early, while evidence is fresh and options are still open, not in month twenty-two when the clock is a problem.

Each of these four decisions feeds the next. Treatment builds the medical record. The medical record decides the threshold question.

The threshold question decides what a fair settlement looks like. The settlement question decides whether you needed help all along. Handle them in order and the last one gets easier. Skip any of them and you’re negotiating from behind.