A Comprehensive Guide to Periodontal Services and Procedures

Wondering what to do if you suffer from gum disease?

Severe gum disease affects around 19% of the global adult population. If left untreated, it can lead to bigger problems like heart disease, and diabetes, and even be a sign of cancer.

Obtaining periodontal services is the best way to keep an eye on your oral and physical health going forward. But what are these services? What can they do for you?

Let’s take a look at what you need to know about the different services and procedures that you can get.

Periodontal Examination and Assessment

A periodontal examination checks the health of your gums. The dentist uses a small ruler to measure any gaps between your teeth and gums.

This helps to find signs of gum disease. It’s a quick and painless process, but very important for keeping optimal oral health.

Scaling and Root Planning

Scaling and root planning, often known as a “deep cleaning,” is a common non-surgical treatment. The dentist removes plaque and tartar from your teeth and gums. They then smooth the tooth root to help your gums reattach to your teeth. It’s a simple step to prevent gum disease from worsening.

Gum Graft Surgery

Gum grafting helps fix gums that have pulled away from the teeth. The dentist uses tissue from your mouth or a special material. This new tissue helps cover exposed tooth roots, reducing sensitivity and improving your smile. It’s a common solution for severe gum disease.

Dental Implants

Dental implants replace missing teeth and help you chew and speak better. First, the dentist puts a small metal post into your jawbone. Over time, your bone grows around the post.

Then, a fake tooth is attached to the post. It’s a great choice if you’ve lost a tooth due to gum disease.

Laser Therapy for Gum Treatment

Laser therapy is another treatment for gum disease. It’s often pain-free and fast. The dentist uses a laser to remove harmful bacteria and infected tissue from gums.

This helps your gums heal and makes them healthy again. It’s a smart choice if you’re scared of drills or needles.

Antibiotic Treatment for Gum Infections

Antibiotics are a powerful tool for battling gum infections. Your dentist may prescribe pills, mouthwash, or a gel that goes directly into your gums.

This helps kill harmful bacteria and stops infection from spreading. It’s a key part of keeping your mouth healthy and pain-free.

Periodontal Maintenance and Education

Regular visits to your dentist are vital for gum health. They’ll teach you the right way to brush and floss.

Regular visits to your dentist are vital for gum health. They'll teach you the right way to brush and floss.

Plus, they can spot early signs of gum disease. So, make sure you keep up with your dental check-ups for a happy, healthy smile.

