8 Differences Between Motorbikes and Mopeds You Should Know of

At any thought of a two-wheeled vehicle, motorbikes and mopeds are usually the first things to come to mind. They are both necessary means of transport, mostly when the idea of using a car isn’t on the table. Now, ever wondered what mankind would do without faster modes of transportation? There’s no telling whether it could be boring or not, but let’s face it, modern modes of transportation have made life easier, right?

Ever wondered how different motorbikes and mopeds are from each other? Well, aesthetically, they are quite different. In addition to this, the structural and operational differences are among the things that set them apart. To help you make a better and informed decision on what type of transport would be the most suitable for your adventurous life, below are the eight differences between mopeds and motorbikes.

1. Insurance

One of the main concerns before investing in either a motorbike or a moped has to do with insurance laws. Some states might require that your moped be insured while such laws might not be applicable in other states. As for motorbikes, however, most if not all states require that motorbikes be covered by the most appropriate insurance policy. But still, there are many options for scooter insurance out there for anyone living in a state that might be strict on such laws. This might require that you find the right insurance company with such services.

As it turns out, mopeds are often used in delivery services as they are low maintenance and easy to handle. But the demands of such jobs will require insurance coverage. Below are helpful tips to help you when it comes to insuring your two-wheeler:

Choose a less expensive motorbike or moped

Consider insurance companies who will charge you on an annual basis

Secure your motorbike by parking in safer locations

Ensure that you have the training to go with it

Shop around for the best insurance quotes

2. Licensing Rules

While both mopeds and motorbikes have some restrictions on their uses, the limitations set on motorbikes are stricter. You should, however, beware that different states have different restrictions for licensing mopeds and motorbikes. It would be essential to check out your state’s licensing rules before you purchase either of these.

For instance, a moped rider is not always required to adhere to traffic rules like having windshields and eye-protection devices. But on the contrary, some states will require that all traffic rules be adhered to by both moped and motorbike riders. As a global rule, however, motorbike riders must conform to all the traffic rules , including having headlights and taillights.

Some states will restrict moped riders from using the highways, while motorbike riders have no restrictions limiting their highways’ operations. The age limits for riders of both mopeds and motorbikes also differs in different states. Some states require that moped owners register their mopeds at the time of purchase and not strive to renew their licenses annually. However, all states require that motorbike owners renew their licenses annually after registering and acquiring a license at the time of purchase.

3. Footrests

Footpegs and footrests are stability aiders in both mopeds and motorbikes. Mopeds, on the other hand, use footboards, which is the area between the moped’s fenders right above the battery. It allows riders to rest their feet while riding. Footboards can be customized to an individual’s liking. In case you need your moped footboard customized, it would be wise to inform your manufacturer when placing the order. It can be custom-made to suit your desires.

4. The Rider’s Level of Expertise

A motorbikes’ acceleration process is more complex as the rider has to control the speed manually. A motorbike is better off in the hands of a pro because of the high-speed engine. On the other hand, mopeds have low-speed engines meaning that they can easily be handled even with low training, be easily handled. Mopeds are Novices can thus use them as they have lower chances of accidents related to over speeding. Mopeds can also be controlled through cycling alone. Unprofessional riders can therefore comfortably ride mopeds.

5. Speeds

Mopeds have smaller engine sizes, usually not bigger than 50cc. This engine size limits their speed, and they can only attain a maximum speed of 28mph. These low speeds make mopeds unsuitable for highway use. On the other hand, motorbikes have relatively larger engines of around 250cc. Some motorbikes have larger engine capacities than the usual standard size. Motorbikes have a higher acceleration, and consequently, the best option when riding on highways. Unlike mopeds, motorbikes have appropriate speed handling traits. Motorbikes are consequently suitable for riding on busy highways.

6. Engine Sizes

While motorbikes have larger and heavy engines, mopeds have smaller engine sizes that are lighter compared to those of motorbikes. This means that it only provides a small amount of power for acceleration. Interestingly, mopeds can be ridden exclusively using the pedals, although some mopeds can be equipped with primary electrical systems. On the other hand, motorbikes have their engines mounted within the frame and a gas tank. This engine is attached to the frame. The engine does not sit on the rear suspension like that of a moped.

7. Tire Sizes

Motorbikes have larger wheel sizes compared to Mopeds. One thing to note is that most of the motorbike’s weight is put on the back wheel. It would, therefore, help to have a wider rear wheel as it helps with better stability. On the contrary, mopeds have smaller tires because of their lightweight. The weight on a moped is also equally distributed, and thus the front and the back tires do not have substantial size differences. motorbikes tend to have larger back tires to withstand the heavyweight.

8. Control and Balance

Motorbikes have manual clutches, which enables the riders to shift into different gears manually. Some mopeds use automatic transmissions making it more comfortable for the rider. When it comes to a motorbike, the rider will have more control over their bike. Motorbike riders also have a lot of balance on their motorbikes.

Mopeds and motorbikes have a lot of differences in their structures. These structural differences explain the operational differences between these two-wheeled automobiles. The above are distinctive ways that will help you to tell them apart.