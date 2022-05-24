8 Common Shoe Buying Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

We’re all guilty of it. Standing in front of our shoe rack, frustrated because we can’t seem to find the perfect pair of shoes. You’d become even more frustrated if you stood in front of the shoe section for what felt like hours, trying to find the perfect pair.

It’s no secret that buying shoes can be a real hassle. There are many factors to consider, from finding the right style to ensuring they’re comfortable. That’s why you’re likely to make common shoe buying mistakes that will leave you remorseful.

Although it’s easy to make these mistakes, a little bit of know-how can help you avoid them. Here are eight of the most common shoe buying mistakes, along with advice on avoiding them.

Not Trying on the Shoes

You might think that the shoes will fit because they’re your size, but that’s not always the case. Every shoe brand is different, and some brands tend to run larger or smaller than others. That’s why it’s important to try on the shoes before buying them.

The best way to determine your shoe size is to get measured at a local shoe store. Once you know your size, you can use that information when shopping for shoes online or in stores.

If you’re buying shoes online, check the return policy before you purchase. If the shoes don’t fit, you can return them without hassle.

Buying Shoes for the Wrong Season

This is a mistake that many people make, especially when it comes to sandals. You buy a pair of sandals in the middle of winter because they’re cute or on sale. You think they’ll be able to wear them as soon as the weather gets warm.

Do yourself a favor and save your money. Only buy the types of shoes that you can wear right away. There’s no sense in buying a pair of sandals when it’s freezing outside, and you won’t be able to wear them for months.

Making a Hurried Buying Decision

When you find a pair of shoes that you like, it’s easy to get excited and want to buy them right away.

But before you hand over your credit card, take a step back and think about it. Ensure that you do in-depth research by checking online customer reviews about the shoes or the store.

You should also compare shoe prices before buying. Comparing the shoe prices will ensure you don’t want to buy a pair of shoes only to find out later that you could have gotten a better deal elsewhere. It’s better to take your time and make sure you’re happy with your purchase.

Not Considering Your Wardrobe

When you’re buying shoes, think about the clothes you already have in your closet. If most of your clothes are casual, there’s no need to spend a lot of money on dress shoes that you’ll only wear once in a while.

Likewise, if you have a lot of dressy clothes, you might want to invest in a nicer pair of shoes. The key is to find shoes that will complement the types of clothes you already have.

You don’t want to buy a pair of shoes that clash with your clothes or that you can only wear with one outfit.

Sacrificing Comfort for Style

It’s tempting to buy a pair of shoes because they’re stylish, even if they’re not the most comfortable. But unless you’re buying them for a special occasion, it’s usually not worth it. You may suffer from blisters, calluses, and other foot problems.

You’ll be much happier in the long run if you buy a pair of comfortable and stylish shoes. And, if you’re not sure if a pair of shoes will be comfortable, ask a salesperson for help. They should be able to tell you if the shoes are likely to be comfortable or not

Skimping on Quality to Save Money

When buying shoes, you usually get what you pay for. If you buy a pair of shoes that are too cheap, they’re likely to fall apart quickly.

It might be tempting to buy a cheap pair of shoes because you think you can just replace them when they wear out. But, in the long run, it’s usually better to invest in a higher-quality pair of shoes. They’ll last longer, and you won’t have to keep replacing them.

In most cases, quality is all about the brand. For example, shoes from a well-known, high-end brand like Jordan are likely to be better quality than a pair of shoes from a lesser-known brand. If quality is your priority, you can get Jordan 5’s here.

Not Checking All the Shoe Parts

When you’re buying shoes, it’s important to inspect all parts. Check the soles, the heels, and the stitching.

If you’re buying shoes online, read the descriptions carefully. Check the shoe images on the shoe store website to understand what the shoes look like.

Even if you’re buying shoes in a store, it’s still good to inspect them before you buy them. A quick once-over can help you avoid getting a pair of shoes with defects.

Ignoring Practicalities

When you’re buying shoes, it’s important to consider practicalities. For example, if you’re looking for a pair of shoes to wear to work, you might want to avoid high heels. Or, if you’re looking for a pair of shoes to wear when it’s raining, you might want to choose a pair of waterproof shoes.

Avoid the Common Shoe Buying Mistakes

It’s possible to make these common shoe buying mistakes. Our article has all the tips you need to avoid these mistakes and find a pair of shoes you’ll love. Go forth and shop confidently for a great pair of shoes that will last you for years to come.

If you enjoyed reading the article, check out the rest of our website for more informative content.