7 Mistakes People Make When It Comes to Acne

Who doesn’t want to have perfect skin, right? But it’s important to note that imperfections aren’t necessarily a bad thing, and you shouldn’t be ashamed of them. Especially when it comes to something as fixable as having acne – there is always a solution. You just need to find out what’s causing the problem in the first place and work on resolving it. Acne is pretty common amongst teens, but they are also quite common in adults, so don’t freak out if you are well past puberty. Here are seven mistakes people make when it comes to acne – and how to stop doing them.

1. Taking everyone’s advice

Don’t be fooled by what other people say, especially strangers or even family members who know the ‘’cure’’ to your little acne problem. Chances are, they are recommending an obscure home remedy or a particular DIY soap. Nothing wrong with hearing other people out, but you need to be careful with what you put on your face. Acne and other skin problems, regardless of how big or small, shouldn’t be taken lightly. Any minor issue can become a huge one in no time. So don’t experiment with your skin too much.

2. Not going to a professional

If you are an adult with acne, chances are your acne is not due to puberty…so what’s actually going on? To find out for sure, you need to see a professional and get your skin examined and analyzed. Only then will you know what exactly to do. Once you go to a professional, you can get an acne treatment done – this is going to help out a lot. Sometimes using regular skincare products won’t affect your acne, depending on the severity of the case. And besides, the experts know what they are doing, and it’s better to let them do their job than to try to fix problems yourself. You are just putting yourself and your skin at risk.

3. Using improper skincare

We are all guilty of not knowing what our skin type is and using improper skincare that follows. Using soap can be the worst thing you can do to your skin, especially if you have acne – you do not want to inflame them more than they already are. Also, not using creams on your acne can also worsen them – obviously, depending on what caused the acne in the first place, only then you’ll know what kind of skincare products to use. Getting any regular anti-acne products and using them on yourself might not do anything, or it can even worsen the acne. Before you delve into using any anti-acne skincare products, make sure you know what kind of acne you have and what products are suitable for you.

4. Colgging pores

Having acne can bring your self-confidence quite a bit – not that it should tho, acne is totally normal and is widely common. But some people can’t stand how their skin looks and opt for totally covering their face and acne with multiple coats of foundation in hopes to conceal the redness, puffiness, and acne pumps. Makeup is tricky, some brands are super cheap and affordable, and some are way too luxurious. Buying just any ol’ makeup, especially foundations and concealers – can clog the pores and make your skin suffocate. The skin needs to breathe at all times. Try going makeup-free for a few days or even a few weeks and see where things take you. Those same chemicals are irritating your skin and causing it to freak out, so be prepared to take your makeup off and be free from it from time to time.

5. Eating certain foods

We indeed are what we eat, so if you are eating bad – it can certainly show on your skin. This does not mean you need to change your diet completely, but you may want to skip meals with certain foods just to make sure. Sometimes you don’t even know that you may be allergic to some foods or that some just irritated your skin. Try to skim some of the most common foods and see which one is causing your acne to break out. Then create a whole diet plan excluding that food or product from it. Remember to be hydrated and drink as much water as you can. This will help with cleansing the body.

6. Using harsh chemicals

The same implies when using skincare suited for other skin types – using incredibly harsh products for the skin won’t do it any good. It will only make the pimples worse by inflaming the skin, furthering your skin problems. Even if the product claims to get rid of acne, some of those products will dry your skin and strip it of natural oils completely. Regardless of whether your skin is exceptionally greasy, combinational, or just acne-prone – it still needs to be treated delicately. So, make sure you are using something milder and something that will do the job but won’t irritate the skin more than it already is.

7. Not trusting the process

Not every problem can be solved instantly, and the same goes for skin conditions – particularly acne. They won’t magically go away after applying a cream or having one treatment done. It’s a long process. But you’ll simply have to trust it if you want to get rid of acne in the long run. If you stop using the right products or stop getting your acne treated because you expected it to work fast – it will only prolong the process even more. So have a little faith, find a suitable routine, and stick to it; your skin will be grateful in the long run.

You shouldn’t hide or be ashamed of your acne at the end of the day – lots of people have them and struggle the same way you do, so no need to feel weird about them. And besides, you can easily fix your acne problem. Just make sure you detect the thing that’s causing it – it can even be a combination of multiple factors. Be ready to switch up your daily routine if you have to – your body will thank you by providing clear and glowing skin.