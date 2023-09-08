6 Legal Requirements Texas Pub Owners Need To Be Aware Of

Are you planning to open up a new pub in Texas? You may already have grand visions of serving the latest craft beers and hosting popular music acts, but with the freedom that comes with owning your business come legal requirements as well.

Before getting too deep into the nitty-gritty details that make up running a successful bar, it’s in your best interest to first become familiar with all 6 legal responsibilities required of Texas pub owners. Read on for everything you need to know about opening up a pub in Texas!

Display of Licenses and Permits

As a pub owner, you should know you need to obtain all necessary licenses and permits for operating your business and display them in a visible location on your premises. This includes a food handler’s license, a mixed beverage permit, and any other applicable licenses or permits. Although liquor licensing in Texas can be especially complex, failure to display these documents can result in hefty fines or even the suspension of your license. So, be sure to showcase your licenses and permits with pride, and keep them up to date to avoid any legal troubles down the road. Cheers to a successful and compliant business!

Age Restrictions

As you approach the entrance of a bar or establishment that serves alcohol in Texas, you’ll likely notice a sign that reads “21 and over only”. While age restrictions may seem limiting, they keep both customers and the establishment safe and in compliance with the law.

The legal drinking age in Texas is 21, so you’ll need to make sure that any customer who orders an alcoholic beverage from your pub is of a legal drinking age. It’s important to have strong policies and procedures in place for verifying the age of customers before serving them alcohol. If you suspect that someone may be underage, do not hesitate to ask for a valid form of government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport.

Safety Protocols

In the state of Texas, there are several safety protocols that pub owners must implement and maintain for their customers, including having a designated area that’s free from alcohol consumption. You should also designate an area exclusively for food consumption that is not located near any areas where alcohol is served or consumed. Additionally, you need to ensure your establishment has adequate lighting both inside and outside, as well as emergency exits appropriate to the size of your building.

Finally, you must have a system in place for keeping track of customers’ alcohol consumption levels throughout the night. In this case, you want to maintain a list of customers who become visibly intoxicated or are unable to control their drinking habits.

Alcohol Service Regulations

Alcohol service regulations have become increasingly important in recent years as concerns about the safety of individuals and communities have come to the forefront. Licensees who serve alcohol are now required to take responsibility for ensuring that it is done in a safe and responsible manner. This means they must monitor the quantity of alcohol being served to each individual and ensure that those who are visibly intoxicated are not served further.

They must also take steps to prevent underage drinking and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially unruly customers. Ultimately, these regulations are designed to promote the responsible service of alcohol and ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and enjoyable experience.

Smoking Rules

Smoking in public places has been a hot topic of debate for years. In recent years, people have become more conscious of the harmful effects of tobacco smoke and the importance of protecting non-smokers from secondhand smoke. As a result, most states, including Texas, have enacted smoking laws that restrict smoking in public places.

Pubs in particular have faced challenges in implementing these laws. On the one hand, they want to keep their patrons happy and allow them to smoke. On the other hand, they want to remain compliant with state laws and provide a healthy environment for their customers. With all enclosed areas used by customers being smoke-free, pub owners must find creative ways to balance these competing interests.

Sanitation and Hygiene Requirements

As a pub owner, you must also ensure that your business meets all sanitation and hygiene requirements. This means making sure all food items are properly stored and prepared according to health codes, as well as ensuring that public areas of the establishment are kept free from dirt, debris, and other contaminants.

You even want to make sure that all kitchen equipment is cleaned regularly, as failure to do so can lead to the spread of foodborne illnesses.

Opening and running a pub in Texas requires a clear understanding of various legal requirements. As an owner, you must take the time to familiarize yourself with the laws related to licensing, age restrictions, safety protocols, alcohol service regulations, and smoking rules.

Ensuring your pub operates within these regulations not only keeps your business legal but also creates a safe and enjoyable environment for your patrons. Staying up-to-date with these laws and adapting to any changes is an ongoing process and a critical part of your business’s success. Happy and responsible serving!