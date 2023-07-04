5 Ways to Take Some “Me Time”

No one enjoys being stressed, but did you know chronic stress can be bad for your health? Several studies have shown stress can have detrimental impacts on your long-term health.

One of the best things you can do to combat stress is to make time for yourself to relax, but that can be difficult in today’s busy world. Here are five easy ways to carve out a little “me time” in your daily life.

Watch Your Favorite Sports

If you like sports, now is an exciting time to get back into watching matches. There are several upcoming tournaments in the soccer world featuring Caribbean teams, including the CONCACAF Nations Cup and the FIFA Womens World Cup. You can even support your team with personalized merchandise from companies like The/Studio, who make custom items on demand.

Take a Lap Around the Block

Exercise is a great way to relax and support your health, and it doesn’t have to be intense. It’s okay to start small! You’d be surprised how easy it can be to time for a few short walks every week.

It could be as short as a 5 to 10-minute walk on your lunch break or a short stroll around the block in the evenings. Go with friends, or use it to take time for yourself.

Listen to Your Favorite Music

Listening to music is another fantastic way to relax, and it’s easy to fit into your normal schedule. Pop in some headphones on your way to work, or crank up the tunes while you’re in the shower.

Every day, try to clear your mind of all thoughts for the duration of one song. If you make a habit of it, you’ll soon find yourself meditating regularly.

Do a Few Light Stretches

It’s hard to undersell the benefits of regular stretching. We spend a lot of time sitting, which can cause stress on our hips and back – and may cause worse issues over time.

Dedicate a few minutes to stretching every day, even just 5 minutes. It could be the first thing you do in the morning or the last thing you do before bed. Your body will thank you!

Read a Good Book

Reading is a great way to manage stress. A lot of people like reading but can never find the time. If this sounds like you, pick a good book and try dividing it into short chunks.

Set small, achievable goals for yourself – even if it’s just to read 5 pages a day. If that doesn’t work for you, consider audiobooks. Audiobooks are easy to add to your daily life because you can listen while doing other activities, like cooking or commuting.

Remember to be Kind to Yourself

At the end of the day, it’s important to be kind to yourself. There’s only so much you can do in a day, and it’s important to be realistic with yourself. Ask for help when you need it. Learn how to create and maintain healthy boundaries. You only have one life; sometimes you have to put yourself first.