5 Simple Ways to Save Money on Prescription Drugs

A report by Reuters suggests that US drug manufacturers are once again looking to hike prices on prescription drugs in 2021. The on-going pandemic and political pressure are being held responsible for this increase in drug prices. Such scenarios are not that uncommon in the States. However, as always, it is the general public that has to suffer the consequences of such actions.

As the pandemic rages on, and prices of prescription drugs increase, you will find the need to look for ways to save money on medication. In case you do not know where or how to start doing so, here are 5 easy ways to save money on prescription drugs.

#1 Comparing prices

Whether you are purchasing plane tickets or retail clothing, you always tend to compare the prices from multiple companies or vendors to opt for the more reasonable one. This way, you get to save some money. You can do the same thing for prescription drugs as well.

Drug prices vary from pharmacy to pharmacy. Instead of buying from the first store you visit, why not check out a few others to see if you can get a better deal? Although you need to move from store to store, and spend a lot of time comparing the prices, you will ultimately find a good deal in prescription drugs that can save you a good amount of money.

You can even look up the prices online and then make your decision. This will spare you the trouble of physically moving from store to store.

#2 Purchasing generic drugs

If you are someone who frequents the drugstores, you have probably heard of the terms generic, and branded drugs. While there are a few differences between them, the one you should know about is that the manufacturers of generic drugs did not have to invest in the research and development of that particular drug. This is why generic drugs are less expensive.

Apart from that, generic and branded medication are exactly alike. They are made of the same ingredients and are equally effective. You might notice a few differences like the color or shape of the pills and variations in packaging. These, however, are very minor differences and have nothing to do with the drug’s effectiveness. So, you can go ahead and opt for the generic versions of your drugs without having to worry about anything.

#3 Asking for cheaper alternatives

Sometimes, even generic drugs will not be able to help you much in terms of cutting costs. Some drugs might not have a generic version in the first place. Hence, you will ultimately have to purchase the drugs prescribed by your doctor.

However, the doctor may be unaware as to whether or not you can actually afford the prescription. Perhaps even they are unsure of the price of the drug. In such cases, you should ask them for a cheaper alternative. It could be the same drug from a different manufacturer or a generic version of a similar drug. Whatever be the case, if such alternative options are available, ask your doctor to prescribe you the cheaper one.

#4 Looking for discounts

Availing discount coupons is perhaps the best possible solution to the rising cost of prescription drugs. By using such coupons or discounts, you will be able to purchase your medication at a more reasonable price.

In most cases, when you first sign up with such prescription discount providers, you are immediately eligible for a certain discount on certain drugs. Afterward, you can keep coming back to the platform and look for more offers on your prescription. You can also compare the drug prices across a variety of stores and pharmacies, and choose the one that suits you the best.

#5 Getting a 90-day supply

The idea here is to purchase your medication in bulk instead of the regular 30-day refills. By doing so, you will be able to save a lot on your prescription. This approach, however, will only work for cases where you know you will be needing the drug for a long time. If that is indeed the case, you can go ahead and get a 90-day supply of your medicine.

However, if the drug in question is new to you, you should avoid purchasing in bulk until you are fully convinced that the drug has no side effects on you.

That is all for today. Take all these suggestions into account, and see which one suits you the most. Be careful while looking for alternatives, and do not buy anything that your doctor has not prescribed.