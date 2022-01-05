5 Best Home Cardiovascular Exercise Machine

Exercising is a great activity to help you burn fat and achieve overall health benefits. However, despite your desire to exercise regularly, the current pandemic situation hinders you from doing such activity.

Cardio exercise is one of the most effective types of exercise you can do to stay healthy. It is also a kind of exercise that can be done at home. You will need to purchase a machine to help you fulfill your daily cardio exercise needs.

Here are the top five cardiovascular exercise machines you should consider buying.

Treadmill Machine

A treadmill is a popular machine that is a staple in fitness gyms. Look for a top treadmill to purchase and use for your home exercise routine. Having a treadmill will ensure that you will not forget to do your daily dose of cardio, whether it is raining or shining.

With the help of a treadmill, you can perform various exercise intensities that will fit your needs. You can increase and decrease the speed of the treadmill and its incline. You can also walk backward on the machine to have various exercise difficulties.

When picking a treadmill machine, consider the size of your space first. Then you can now think of the treadmill exercises you want to do. The next factor you should look into is the price of the machine. Set your budget and buy a machine that suits your budget yet meets your requirements.

As a price guide, you should always remember that treadmills below $500 are considered low-end and are expected to be low-quality. Those under $800 are average, while those higher could be the best option for you.

Indoor Cycling

Another excellent cardio exercise you can do at home is cycling. If you are suffering from leg pain in using a treadmill and do not want a high-intensity cardio exercise, you can use indoor cycling. Cycling is known to burn calories fast without the tension on your legs.

Cycling outdoors can be a great activity to do as you can meet new friends and enjoy the open air. However, cycling indoors can give you better control over your difficulty and pace. You can also do cycling anytime you want, even during rain showers.

When buying indoor cycling, you must consider your height first. Choose the one that is suitable for you according to your height. Next is the type of resistance. There are two resistance types of indoor cycling: one is the friction resistance, while the other is the magnetic resistance.

Both are good options. Choosing will depend on your preference. Whichever type you are most comfortable with is the best option for you.

Rowing Machine

If you are looking for an extreme cardiovascular exercise that uses your entire body to fulfill the task, you should look at the rowing machine. Using the rowing machine imitates rowing a boat on the water’s surface.

The movement you make in using the rowing machine requires utilizing multiple muscles in your body. As a result, you will experience an increase in breathing and heart rate.

If you aim to burn a significant number of calories, you should exercise at a high stroke rate on the rowing machine. It means that you will be exerting too much effort in doing your routine.

Stair Climber

The stair climber is the least favorite of all when it comes to cardiovascular exercise. Maybe because it is known to be a strength training tool. However, aside from improving your strength, it can also be an effective cardio exercise you can do at home.

When exercising on the stair climber, you will activate the muscles on your glutes and quads, which helps increase your metabolism, thus making your body burn calories quicker.

Plan of using the climber for high-intensity interval training. It will boost weight loss and burning of calories, resulting in the best result. Although you can just use real stairs when doing this type of cardio, having a stair climber in your home provides better privacy.

Elliptical Machine

Another low-impact indoor cardiovascular exercise machine based on the latest research is an elliptical machine. Using the elliptical is considered an equivalent of using a treadmill but only has a low tension on your ankles, back, and knees.

When you purchase an elliptical machine, choose those with the newer version as it is designed and equipped to intensify your training. Use intervals so that it automatically adjusts the resistance level.

Experiment with the elliptical machine and try holding on to the handlebars to create variations of your elliptical usage and boost caloric burn. You can be assured that you will get a whole-body cardio exercise without much tension on your joints.

Choose One Or Choose All

Although having one of the five mentioned exercise machines is enough, it can be challenging to choose only one. Plus, having a lot of exercise machines at home provides you with many options. If you get bored of one machine, you will still have four more to choose from.