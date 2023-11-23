4 Ultimate Benefits of Providing a Healthy & Well-Stock Pantry at the Office

Want to make some positive changes in your office? Well, doing that might be much easier than you thought!

One of the great things that you can implement as a manager or employer in a Singaporean company, is to start keeping a well-stocked office pantry full of healthy and nutritious foods. Contrary to what you might think, having a nutritious pantry can be as vital as hiring an office cleaning service.

You might wonder, what’s the benefit that the office can get from that extra budget? After all, it’s always about the practicality of the company. To help you understand more about this, delve down below to find the ultimate reasons why keeping a well-stocked pantry is important for the office and employees!

1. Help Maintain Employees’ Energy and Sharpen Their Focus

With the fast-paced work that often arises in a Singaporean company, it is only natural for employees to reach for sugar when they are stressed out or feeling fatigued. Usually after consuming sugary food, they will experience a brief high. But afterward, it will be followed by a period of extreme lethargicness before the cycle is repeated.

It’s normal for people to seek out junk food when they are anxious or hungry, particularly in work settings where there is pressure to perform exceptionally well. People may experience sugar spikes, following decreases in energy, and fatigue when the body’s systems expend energy digesting unhealthy fats.

Instead of providing these kinds of unhealthy foods, it would be great if your office could offer some healthy snacks such as fresh fruits for employees to consume. When these healthy foods are available, employees are more likely to complete their jobs on time and in good quality. They could work more efficiently and effectively since they wouldn’t be distracted by a stomach rumble or sleepiness.

2. Promote Inclusiveness

Offering a variety of healthier snack options, including vegan and gluten-free, within reach will guarantee that persons on diets or with specific allergies are not left out in addition to encouraging workers to expand their palates. By making changes to your office pantry, you’ll not only help motivate and inspire each employee to lead a healthy lifestyle, but you’ll also ensure that your workplace is a welcoming environment for everyone.

3. Make Employees Feel Happy

If your office pantry provides most of the food that the staff can eat, then it is only natural that having a pantry stocked with food will therefore be the best reward that can make your employees happy. After all, they won’t need to dig through their wallet to purchase food as the office already has all the refreshments they need.

But as we mentioned before, what’s important is not only keeping the pantry full-stock, but you should also be mindful of what kind of foods you provide for the employees. When the brain is constantly stimulated during the day, it will require more calories. But, the ability to think clearly and to perform well at work might be compromised if the brain does not receive the right nourishment.

Thus, this necessitates a healthy office pantry to sustain the staff’s work. Don’t provide processed foods, food with high levels of sugar, and foods containing wheat (gluten); as these will increase the chance of employees to feel tired and sleepy.

4. Workplace Transformation

If the company offers and encourages a wide range of healthy foods in the pantry, it will say a lot about the value that the company promotes. This shows your employer how much you value their well-being. This can make them more aware of their options and increase their motivation to make healthy food choices.

You must provide the right nutrition to your employees to keep them operating at their greatest levels. Nuts and foods high in vitamin C are good sources of nutrition for the brain. These foods can help to improve cognitive function. These beneficial components, which can be found in a variety of fruits and vegetables can improve brain sharpness and delay cognitive decline.

Encouraging change among people, especially when the changes are significant and impact their daily routine can be a challenging task. For instance, promoting healthier snacks over the usual ones can be quite difficult, especially for employees who always crave a quick sugar rush during work.

Ultimately, you cannot force your preferred lifestyles on the employees, but you can influence them slowly. When everyone in the workplace is inclined towards a healthier lifestyle, it’s more likely that your employees will follow suit. You’ll soon realize that by providing a healthy office pantry, you’ve made a positive impact on the workplace!