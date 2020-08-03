4 Games You Can Play without Leaving the House

Whether it’s quarantine or boredom, we can often find ourselves stuck inside with almost nothing to do – here are some options for you to kill some time and have some fun.

Board Games

The variety of board games on offer is huge; even if you think you’ve played them all, there’ll be countless more out there for you to play. These are particularly great if you have a family, as they can be played around the dining table, but it’s also just as much fun to invite some friends over. If you’re new to board games, here is a list of some of the most popular board games of all time.

Playing board games not only adds some friendly competition between friends or family members, but they’re also great to play a few times, as no one game is the same. This means you can get a lot of use out of just one board game, making it well worth the investment.

Ping Pong

Ping pong is one of the best options for those who are really looking for something to get their body and mind working. You’ll need to invest in some good paddles, of course, but once you’ve bought your table and paddles, you’ve got a game that can be played for years. It’s fairly easy to get started with, and once you know the foundations and rules (or make up your own rules), it can be a great way to spend some free time.

If you’re feeling even more into it, you can set up tournaments between family members, or offer competitions up the ranks to win a grand prize (or a healthy dose of pride for those on a budget). The fact that it is easy to play, worth your money, and for those with kids – no mess – all make this a great indoor game.

Card Games

It’s amazing what you can do with just one deck of cards – investing in a small deck will allow you to have endless years of fun. The best thing about card games is that no matter your age, there’s a huge variety of options for you.

For those with children, it’s easy to find games that are not only simple but can help them learn, too. Number sequencing, addition and subtraction, fractions, and positive and negative numbers are all topics that can be explored with card games – here is a list of our favorite educational card games for younger ones.

For those with an older audience, you can up things a bit and play some betting games – whether with real money or chocolate buttons. Something like poker or blackjack can really add some excitement. And with games like solitaire, you can even play on your own too.

Video Games

You don’t need a flashy computer to play computer games – a laptop or old PC will still run a large variety of games for you or the family to try out. Games like Minecraft are simple, easy to play, and can be played with other family members, meaning you can create your own world together with very little difficulty.

It’s not just computer games, though; investing in a console like a Nintendo Wii means you can play a huge variety of games together. Whether you’re busting out moves in Just Dance, racing each other in Mario Kart, or playing a variety of mini-games in Super Mario Bros, you’re bound to find something that’s fun for everyone.

These four options are all you need to find something you can play without leaving the house, and get your fill of fun without losing your mind to boredom. Whether it’s ping pong, poker, or all of the above, make sure to have fun!