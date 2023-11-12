4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Haiti on November 10th

by Marie Honore

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – According to crisis24, the Caribbean countries were recently hit by an earthquake. On November 10, 2023, an earthquake occurred that affected Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and other places.

On November 10, at 13:22, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck the Dominican Republic’s Monte Cristi Province. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Dominican authorities advise citizens to exercise caution. The local authorities are investigating the possibility of any fatalities or building collapses.

On November 10 at 13:22, Haiti was hit by another earthquake. For safety reasons, people all around this nation were forced to evacuate their homes. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Authorities in Haiti advise citizens to exercise caution. The local authorities are investigating the possibility of any fatalities or building collapses.

A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Monte Cristi Province of the Dominican Republic at approximately 13:22 on November 10, according to crisis24. About 7 km (4 miles) to the west-northwest of Las Matas de Santa Cruz was the epicenter. At a depth of roughly 19 km (12 miles), the earthquake struck. Areas close to the epicenter most likely experienced medium to moderate shaking, while light shaking was probably felt throughout much of the rest of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Minimal Damage

Significant damage is unlikely given that there have been no initial reports of earthquake-related damage or casualties. Before officials can perform thorough damage assessments, especially in isolated places, it can take many hours. There may be aftershocks in the upcoming days.

To assess potential damage, officials temporarily closed the seismic zone’s transportation network. During shutdowns, there may be some minor inconveniences, but if no damage is discovered, service will probably resume soon. Utility disruptions could occur, especially in the vicinity of the epicenter of the earthquake.