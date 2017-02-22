2nd Annual Grand Bahama Air Show Announced

2nd Annual Grand Bahama Island Air Show To Be Held May 19 & 20, 2017 At Taino Beach

PLANTATION – Residents and vacationers to Grand Bahama can now mark their calendar for the exciting 2ND Annual Grand Bahama Air Show, taking place, May 19 and 20, 2017 at Taino Beach in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The family-friendly event is organized by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, in conjunction with Sun n Fun, the second largest aviation show in the United States of America and veteran air boss, John Wayne of John Wayne Air Cavalry, LLC.

Last year, the unique and exciting high impact Grand Bahama Air Show, featured some of the most talented and skilled aviation stunt performers in America, and attracted thousands of residents, vacationers, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and the international media at it inaugural show on the shores at Taino Beach.

The 2017 Grand Bahama Air Show is expected to surpass the incredible success of last year’s show and is touted to be bigger, better, longer and even more exciting. Show goers can expect to be captivated from start to finish with spectacular aerobatic and low-lying maneuvers from precise formation flying squads and veteran parachutists, performing daring routines from high-speed, loud roaring aircrafts.

Students, between the ages of 8 and 17 years, interested in aviation, will also be hosted to a one day seminar and workshop at the Grand Bahama Airport, on May 19, 2017 where they can learn more about the fascinating aviation industry and career opportunities.