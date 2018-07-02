262.5 million US dollars generated from Curaçao Tourism

Curaçao experienced a 10% increase in North American arrivals

WILLEMSTAD – The overall stayover arrivals in May are positive recording 7% growth in Curaçao. A total of 31,251 stayover arrivals were welcomed in May where last year 29,196 stayover arrivals were counted.

Curaçao welcomed a total of 13,844 stayover visitors from the Netherlands, the main producing country closed May with double digit growth of 14%.

It is the first time in history that they surpassed thirteen thousand visitors from Holland in May. The Netherlands continues to be the leading country where 44% of their share from stayover arrivals is originating.

The second main country in Europe is Germany. This year with no direct service from Germany they registered 1,361 German visitors, a 9% decrease in stayover arrivals.

Overall the European region grew by 12% in May 2018. A total of 16,675 stayover visitors are recorded.

Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) registered a total of 7,012 stayover visitors from North America in May 2018, ranking North America the second biggest contributor in visitor arrivals.

Curaçao welcomed a total of 1,089 stayover visitors from Canada

The prolongation of the WestJet flights in May resulted in 66% more Canadian visitors than May 2017.

From the United States of America an increase of 14% is registered in May 2018. In total 5,923 stayover visitors are registered. Last year we recorded 5,186 stayover arrivals from USA.

The positive figures out of the USA are the effect of the second weekly flight out of Charlotte and the upgauge of equipment with American Airlines from Miami.

Both secondary focus countries from South America performed very well recording double digit growth.

From Colombia we registered an increase of 11% to a total of 1,114 stayover visitors. The increase in stayover arrivals is the result of marketing efforts.

Traffic from Brazil recorded growth of 24% in May 2018. In total 755 Brazilians were welcomed. A total of 1,799 Caribbean visitors were welcomed in May 2018.

From their neighbor island Aruba a growth of 4% is registered. A total of 977 Aruban visitors travelled to Curaçao in May.

January through May Visitor Arrivals 2018

During the first five months of 2018 a total of 74,371 Dutch visitors were welcomed. Last year in the same period 67,560 Dutch visitors were counted, an increase of 10%.

From the United States of America the year to date growth is recorded at 11% counting a total of 29,249 US visitors from January through May 2018. In 2017 we welcomed 26,395 stayover arrivals from USA.

Canada grew by recording 7% visitors, counting a total of 12,837 stayover arrivals in the first five months of 2018. The overall stayover arrivals in the first five months remained flat compared to last year. Curaçao welcomed in total 173,984 stayover visitors in the first five months of 2018.

If we take the tourism count from Venezuela out of the total stayover arrivals we would have register 6% growth. This is a total of 10,404 more visitors.

The year to date stayover arrivals also show a strong growth out of the focus markets. A direct impact of $262.5 million US dollars is generated for the local economy in the first five months of 2018.

47% of the total direct impact is generated from European visitors who are responsible for $ 123.1 million US dollars.

The direct economic impact from the remainder regions is as following: North America $69.2 million, South America $37.2 million and Caribbean/other regions $33 million.