23rd Eric Williams Memorial Lecture Hosts Abby Phillip

MIAMI – The 23rd Eric E. Williams Memorial Lecture will take place at 7:15 p.m. (EST) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the AT&T Conference Center, University of Texas, Austin (UT). The event, with a reception before at 6:15 p.m. is free and open to the public. Live-streaming will be available and post-Lecture viewing accessible on the UT Warfield Center’s YouTube channel.

After a record 19 consecutive years at Florida International University (FIU), in 2021 the Lecture found a new home at the John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Texas, Austin.

Celebrating Eric Williams an online exhibition of the Eric Williams Memorial Collection Museum at The University of the West Indies (UWI, Trinidad and Tobago) is also available for viewing.

Eric Williams Memorial Lecture Host: Abby Phillip

This year, the Lecture hosts award-winning Abby Phillip, of Trinidad and Tobago parentage. Phillip anchors News Night with Abby Phillip airing weeknights on CNN.

Phillip takes a smart approach to the day’s biggest stories. She focuses on facts and the truth. Her background in Washington reporting helps her keep the powerful honest. She conducts tough interviews and hosts engaging conversations with many different viewpoints.

“As a renowned journalist, Abby Phillip was a natural choice to give the Eric Williams Memorial Lecture,” says Warfield Center Director Dr. Jennifer Wilks. “Williams’ remarkable legacy includes a series of popular public lectures in a park which he dubbed the ‘University’ of Woodford Square (in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad), and Phillip’s commitment to keeping audiences informed is a wonderful testament to that tradition of public engagement.”

Honoring Caribbean Statesman

Established in 1999 at FIU, the Eric Williams Memorial Lecture honors the legendary Caribbean statesman, eminent historian, and author of several books.

His 1944 groundbreaking study Capitalism and Slavery arguably re-framed the historiography of the British Transatlantic Slave Trade and established the contribution of Caribbean slavery to the development of both Britain and America.

It has been rendered in nine languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Turkish, and Korean, with German and Dutch versions on the way.

An 80-year-old still highly controversial and provocative text, popularly referred to as The Williams Thesis, the book argues, among other propositions, that slave trade revenue fueled the rise of the British Industrial Revolution; and that its declining profitability, not solely humanitarianism, gave the impetus to British abolition. Never out of print in the US, in March 2022 Capitalism and Slavery was listed at #5 on the UK Sunday Times Bestseller list.

Eric Williams was the first Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He led the government for 25 years until he died in 1981. He led the country to Independence from Britain in 1962 and to Republican status in 1976.

Past Eric Williams Memorial Lecture Speakers

Among prior Eric Williams Memorial Lecture speakers have been: the late John Hope Franklin, one of America’s premier historians of the African American experience; Kenneth Kaunda, former President of the Republic of Zambia; Cynthia Pratt, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas; Mia Mottley, now Prime Minister of Barbados; Beverly Anderson-Manley, former First Lady of Jamaica; Portia Simpson Miller, former Prime Minister of Jamaica; Hon. Kenny Anthony, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia; Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines; prize-winning Haitian author Edwige Danticat; award-winning author, historian and educator, Dr. Carol Anderson of White Rage fame; and renowned activist Dr. Angela Davis in both 2003 and 2023.

The Lecture aims to create a space for discussing important issues in Caribbean and African Diaspora history and politics. The event is jointly supported by various organizations and people. These include:

UT’s Center for Global Change and Media

LLILAS Caribbean Studies Initiative – School of Journalism and Media

Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Lashley

Jerry Nagee

The Eric Williams Memorial Collection Research Library, Archives & Museum at The University of the West Indies backs the Lecture. It was established in 1998 by Colin L. Powell, a former US Secretary of State, and earned a spot on UNESCO’s esteemed Memory of the World Register in 1999.

Books by and about Eric Williams will be available for purchase at the Lecture.