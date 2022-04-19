23rd Annual World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event Happens April 23-24

[ATLANTA] – Taliah Waajid, one of the pioneers of the natural hair movement, will host her 23rd annual World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event at the Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, GA 30337), 23rd-24th of April.

Waajid has been instrumental in being a force to advocate and educate about the importance and opportunities for natural hair. As a result, the event has grown from having 25 exhibit booths and 150 attendees to 300+ exhibit booths and over 30,000 attendees. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend workshops that consist of finance, health, and wellness presentations.

Featured Speakers

Some of the feature speakers on the Power Panel include:

Media Personality, Scottie Beam,

Philomina Kane (Founder Kin Apparel),

Melissa Mitchell (Founder, Abeille Creations),

Erica & Jamilah (Podcast Hosts-Good Moms Bad Choices)

Tickets may be purchased at https://naturalhairshow.org/.

Family Activities

Kids

The weekend is family-inspired as there are activities for the children and men. The Kids Korner provides interactive activities under a trusted Childcare provider; the children will enjoy bounce houses, rock walls, games, and more.

Men

The men attending will be offered the Men’s Den for today’s modern man. One who understands both the power and the pleasure of personal grooming. The Den gives men the ultimate barbershop/man cave experience, complete with video games, basketball, pool, cash bar, lounge putting green, chess, & checkers. The men will also have panel discussions on integral topics, classes, and a contest.

At the event, Taliah will be presenting her products along with a brand-new line: the Uncle Jimmy men’s collection.

Diversity of Black Hair

Waajid realized early on that even the people who take care of people’s hair are not taught about the vast diversity of black hair and yet mainly taught about styles that would damage the hair of persons of color. This lessened the opportunity for people to be exposed to. Hence, appreciate the variety of beautiful styles that natural hair can present. So Waajid became determined to show this to as many as she could.

“I wanted everybody else to know that you have a choice; if you want to wear relaxers, you can, but you don’t have to. Our diversity extends to our hair, we have different curl patterns & everything about us, and it’s ok to embrace the difference,” says Taliah Waajid.

Waajid has built a strong clientele by building a reputation for educating her customers about hair health, reviving & strengthening their hair, taking care of the customers, and giving them quality service.

The Natural Hair show was interrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Waajid and her team enter this year’s event triumphantly. Last year gave Waajid an insight and opportunity to think about expanding her business online. According to Taliah, “because people were not in the stores, the online business soared.” She also found that black women across the county who no longer went into their office or workplace did not have to face discrimination against their hair. There are so many stories of women who stopped putting chemicals in their hair and started experimenting and celebrating with their natural texture.

Natural Hair Trend

With the success of events such as the World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event, along with events such as the media coverage of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who wore a natural hairstyle on her crown majestically throughout the long process and representation in media such as Poetic Justice, there is an opportunity raise hair literacy and help the Crown Act to become law throughout the USA, and who knows maybe the world.