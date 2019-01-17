Panel Discussion: Unpacking the Politics of Black Hair

Candid discussion on the acceptance of Black Hair and its diversity in style and beauty as an individual choice

MIAMI – The Betsy Hotel kicks off 2019 with their Cultural Conversation series curated by Yvette N. Harris(Founder/Harris Public Relations) and Ed Ponder(Director of Food and Beverage at the Betsy Hotel) on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2pm.

The Betsy Hotel is located at 1440 Ocean Drive Miami Beach, Fl, 33139.

The platform is intended to create a space to have a candid discussion on the politics that take place with having relaxed, braided, nappy, loc’d hair for black men and women. The hope is that attendees will leave feeling empowered and enlightened.

Politics of Black Hair Panelists

The panel will be moderated by Calibe Thompson-Publisher Island Origins Magazine and Creative Director for Island Syndicate projects.

Petra Brennan-Tourism Business Enhancement Director

Simone Hylton-Owner of Natural Trendsetters Hair Salon

Marilyn Holifield-Co-Founder Miami MOCAAD

Carl Juste-Miami-Herald Staff Photojournalist/Co-Owner -Iris Photo Collective

Tanika Matthews-Healthy Hair Specialist and Founder of Cut, Tease,Grow

Sandy Dorsainvil-Co-Owner -NOIRE Boutique Gallery and Lounge

Parker Gammond-Founder /CEO-The GammondPlatinum Group, LLC

LaKesha Wilson-Rochelle—Principal-Miami-Dade Public School

Art Pique – Art Barbering, LLC/OBJ’s Official Barber

Asriele Stubbs—Access Innovation Manager-Venture Café Miami

Politics of Black Hair Topics

The connection between hair and identity,

Don’t touch my hair

Black hair at work to name a few

The Betsy Hotel will also screen Nappily Ever After (Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour-Released in 2018 on Netflix).

‘The Betsy is proud to inaugurate a new series in partnership with Harris PR, as part of our ongoing commitment to global arts, culture, and community – and to invite guests to break bread with us after a conversation about ‘things that matter,’ noted Jonathan Plutzik, Owner of The Betsy Hotel.

“I am excited to partner with the Betsy Hotel for our Cultural Conversation series. This month’s discussion is one I hope will encourage understanding, celebration and acceptance of all types of black hair and beauty”, states curator Yvette N. Harris.

The Cultural Conversation series is open to the public and is free of charge. RSVP is required- rsvp@thebetsyhotel.com.

Guests are invited to continue the conversation at LT Steak and Seafood, at an a la carte dinner, hosted by Ed Ponder, Director of Food and Beverage –RSVP to eponder@thebetsyhotel.com for details.