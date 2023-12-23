2023 Holiday Message from Ambassador Marks

National News

WASHINTON, DC – 2023 Christmas Message from Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States (OAS):

Ambassador Audrey Marks

As the year draws to a holiday pause before its close, I take great pleasure in sharing heartiest well wishes to all Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica, and our valued partners in the United States of America.

This yuletide season presents a moment for us to recall the year that is ending and to prepare for the year to come. As we reflect on the past 12 months, we have cause to be thankful for our productive relationship with the Government and people of the United States, our Diaspora, and all friends of Jamaica. In particular, our  Diaspora’s longstanding support and partnership with the Embassy has been a source of satisfaction and encouragement. We look forward to continued fellowship and engagement in 2024 and beyond.

Jamaica’s 61st Anniversary of Independence brought significant accomplishments that surpassed the adversities faced throughout the year. Notably, our national debt continued to decline and key economic indicators remained robust. Jamaica continues to exemplify commendable fiscal management, directing the dividends toward transformative infrastructure projects.

As we continue to shine on the world stage in robotics, debate, sport, art, and academia, I am delighted that our Diaspora continues to grow as a constellation of greatness, comprising thousands of points of light focused on helping those in need across our land and close to home in their respective communities.

The staff at the Embassy remains thankful for the opportunity to serve Jamaican overseas and we are especially grateful for the strong friendship we enjoy with our bilateral partner, the United States of America, based on a solid foundation of shared values.  Please be assured that the Embassy and Consulates General in the United States will continue to serve the interests and welfare of Jamaica and every son and daughter of the soil in the United States,

May this Holiday Season warm your heart with peace and love, as you celebrate with family and friends..

Merry Christmas!

 

