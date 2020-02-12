2020 Kentucky Prep Race: 3 Horses Confirms A Florida Derby Run

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is already a few months away. On May 2, 2020, the racing field of Churchill Downs in Kentucky will be filled with excited spectators again to witness the 146th renewal of the Derby. The Kentucky Derby Organization is hoping to bounce back this year as last year’s Derby ended on a bad note.

A lot of prep races are already on the line to give each thoroughbred hopeful an automatic berth to the Derby. One of them is the Florida Derby. This Derby prep race will take place on March 28, 2020, at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino. As mentioned, the winner for this racing show will have a chance to get an automatic entry to the Derby and will make his odds ranking higher for betting purposes.

As the Florida Derby is set to commence in less than two months, three horse athletes have confirmed their appearance at this horse racing show. Let’s get to know these horses and analyze their possible performances in the upcoming Florida Derby.

Tiz The Law

Tiz the Law is an unstoppable three-year-old horse athlete with convincing odds, enough for you to bet on him. He currently holds the highest value in the Kentucky Derby odds making him one of the best contenders who are expected to bag the Triple Crown Title. His racing form is also excellent, recording four racing starts, and three of these were titles.

After winning the Holy Bull Stakes last February 1, 2020, at Gulfstream Park, Tiz the Law decides to compete in the Florida Derby. He has shown impressive running speed during the Holy Bull Stakes, leaving all his competitors behind in a good margin. A lot of fans were amazed at how Tiz the Law performed in the Holy Bull.

Apart from the Holy Bull Stakes, Tiz the Law is also a titleholder at the Champagne Stakes that took place last October 5, 2019, at Belmont Park. He also placed third in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes last November 30, 2019. If Tiz the Law will win the Florida Derby, then his odds will soar high.

Chance It

Apart from Tiz the Law, Chance It is also one of the horse athletes that will saddle up in the Gulfstream Park for the Florida Derby. Chance It was not initially sure running for the Triple Crown. However, after he won the Mucho Macho Man Stakes last January 4, 2020, he confirmed his bid in the Run For The Roses and the Florida Derby.

This horse is bred by Bett Usher and trained by Saffie Joseph, Jr. He has a broader horse racing experience compared to Tiz the Law. He accomplished six racing games since last year. He took part in two Maiden Special Weight races and placed first and second for both races.

After he won the Maiden races, Chance It decided to compete in the FTBOA Florida Sire Dr. Frager Stakes last August 3, 2019. He won the title for the said event. After that, he joined the FTBOA Florida Sire Affirmed Stakes where he finished in second place. Lastly, he joined the FTBOA Florida Sire In Reality Stakes, where he brought home the championship title. All these achievements have made Chance It a deserving bid for the Florida Derby and the Triple Crown races.

Dennis’ Moment

Dennis’ Moment is also in high hopes this year as he will run in the 2020 Kentucky Derby and the Triple Crown races. Just like Tiz the Law and Chance It, he generated an impressive odds value for the recent Kentucky Derby betting. Because of this, he will also run in the upcoming Florida Derby.

This three-year-old horse athlete is bred by Tolo Thoroughbreds, and is trained by Dale L. Romans. He had accomplished four racing shows since his debut race, and two of these were championship titles. He was also an impressive runner in the Maiden Special Weight last July 27, 2019, at Ellis Park, where he won the title.

His most significant achievement that led to the Kentucky Derby this year was a crown he won at the Iroquois Stakes. After that, he joined the TVG Breeders’ Cup and finished in the right place.

Takeaway

The road to the Kentucky Derby is not easy, as every hopeful joining this event needs to reach a specific racing score set by the Derby organization to qualify. Aside from that, there are also Derby prep races that each horse must undertake to earn an automatic spot in the Run For The Roses.

Hence, the Florida Derby is one of those prep races that a Derby hopeful must accomplish. With the three horses named above, the Florida Derby will surely be another exciting horse racing show to wager.