Team Jamaica Bickle on Ban of Jamaican Athletes from Participation at the Penn Relays

// // //

//

NEW YORK – Team Jamaica Bickle is aware of the decision made by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to ban participation of Jamaican schools at the 2020 staging of the Annual Penn Relays Carnival, which will take place at Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania, from April 23-25.

We are also aware of the decision made by the GOJ, ISSA and Sponsor, GraceKennedy to cancel this year’s staging of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships in Jamaica.

We too share the concerns about the threat of COVID-19 to our “Our Athletes, Our Ambassadors,” and various communities and stand in support of the decisions made. Their health and well-being are paramount.

We are equally mindful that the athletes have trained hard to showcase their prowess not only for bragging rights but most importantly to secure scholarships to colleges and universities overseas. We understand their disappointment, but are confident that for those athletes non-participation in any of these events will not stymie the opportunities in front of them.

We also wish to advise the Diaspora that as a result, all of our events leading up to the Penn Relays have been cancelled. We thank them for their consistent and generous support and look forward to next year being even bigger and better.

It is important to note that while the Penn Relays season is over for us, our fundraising efforts for our Defibrillator to Schools Program will continue as we work to outfit more high schools with these units in 2020. Donations may be made at https://www.teamjamaicabickle.org/donate/