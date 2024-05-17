SOUTH FLORIDA – Join us in celebrating Caribbean-American Heritage Month with a special book launch event of John McHugh’s memoir, The Forgotten Reapers of World War II: Gallant Jamaicans Help Defeat The Axis Powers, on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at 2 PM ET. The event will take place at the West Regional Library, located at 8601 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324.

At 103 years old, John L. McHugh offers a unique and invaluable perspective on World War II. His memoir highlights the significant contributions of Jamaican war workers in supporting the American war effort by saving crops and maintaining industry and commerce across America’s cities. This compelling narrative sheds light on an often overlooked chapter of history, emphasizing the bravery and dedication of McHugh and his fellow Jamaicans.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Event Highlights:

Meet the Author: Attendees will have the opportunity to meet John McHugh in person.

Book Signing: Get your signed copy of The Forgotten Reapers of World War II.

Reading Excerpts: Enjoy selected readings from the memoir, offering a glimpse into the remarkable stories within.

Celebration: Join us in honoring Caribbean-American Heritage and the contributions of Caribbean immigrants to the United States.

This event is a unique opportunity to engage with history firsthand and celebrate the rich heritage of Caribbean Americans. Attendees can purchase the book at the event or through Amazon.

Registration: Please register for the event at https://broward.libnet.info/event/10700226