Quotable Caribbean – January 15, 2017

“Saving a life is a lot more important than putting a price on a life.” – Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Senior Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Health City Cayman Islands

“We were going to the States (for hospital care but) when they sent the quotations it was very overwhelming. We got very worried because we had to save his life, but money was a big deal … so this is another main reason we came here (Health City Cayman Islands) because it was 10 times (more affordable) than the States. They were making everything much easier to come here …. and more human.” – Álvaro Jiménez, Guatemalan father whose son’s life was saved by heart surgery in the Cayman Islands

“Those who are not looking for happiness are the most likely to find it, because those who are searching forget that the surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., American Baptist Minister and Civil Rights Leader

“Our countries are faced with the disturbing global statistic that 90 percent of start-up businesses, which are pregnant with the potential for future growth, fail in the first five years. To do nothing about this is irresponsible as it shatters the dream of many an entrepreneur, increases the wealth divide, stymies the rate of economic growth and, in small communities, impacts heavily on the rate of unemployment which then fuels the increasing incidence of crime. Not a happy mix in the context of sustainable development.” – Dr. Basil Springer, Change-Engine Consultant, Caribbean Business Enterprise Trust Inc. (Barbados Advocate)

“We are now in a new phase of television. Technology has enabled us to view programming on a variety of platforms. It has compelled us to create programming more quickly and more efficiently.

The (University of the West Indies) UWI has decided to use the opportunity that these new technologies offer, to share ideas, to dig deeper, think broader, reach higher for our understanding of our region and our world, to forge ahead with a pantheon of ideas. For us, the medium is the message.” – Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor, University of the West Indies (Loop News)

“Sometimes we have the dream but we are not ourselves ready for the dream. We have to grow to meet it.”– Louis L’Amour, Writer

“Measure not the work until the day’s out and the labor done.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Poet

Quotable Caribbean” is compiled by Marketplace Excellence Corporation, a full-service, integrated marketing agency committed to excellence in the fields of public relations, marketing and media coaching.