Miami Haitian-Owned Tech Startup Featured In Wall Street Journal

Have you noticed the national tech company that is quickly growing in your own backyard?

MIAMI – Stopoint, a Miami-based national startup that specializes in buying and selling used electronics online — has been praised in The Wall Street Journal, CNET and The Huffington Post for its fast and secure service.

The company, which gives customers a safe alternative to selling electronics online to strangers, stands out among others because it offers the fastest payment process.

The tech startup, founded by three young Haitian immigrants, Ally and Steeve Simbert, 25, and Marc Estinville, 26, is quickly becoming a leader in the national electronic trade-in market.

The founders of Stopoint have also recently donated toys to 5,000 Haitian children during the holiday season.

“Stopoint’s bragging point is speed. Stopoint will pay you via PayPal within 24 hours of receiving your device (or mailing a check to arrive within three days).” Nathan Olivarez, a writer for Wall Street Journal, reported.

Within the next year, the founders plan on increasing sales to make Stopoint a $10 million company, according to Ally Simbert, co-founder of Stopoint.

“There will be a time when there will be a top three companies (in the electronic trade-in market) and we want to be in the top three,” Simbert said.

ADVERTISEMENT