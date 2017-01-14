Global & International Issues Will Impact St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – A one-hour radio call in programme “Ask the Leader” which debuted on 102.5 Kyss FM Tuesday (January 10th) morning is to generate the views, suggestions, ideas on the policies and programmes of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) framed in opposition but to be quickly implemented in Government.

National Political Leader of the SKNLP and Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas said besides numerous matters, there are several global and international issues that will affect the twin-island federation.

Dr. Douglas, the longest serving St. Kitts-elected parliamentarian in the National Assembly said the 85-yer-old SKNLP has been in the vanguard to ascertain and protect the fundamental rights of freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and association of all citizens.

“We have for the period of time in our immediate past, that the Labour Administration formed the Government in St. Kitts and Nevis, we pursued a policy of greater access to information and the rights and freedom to greater expression of views and ideas in pursuit of good governance practices,” Dr. Douglas told listeners.

“Ask the Leader’ will encourage our people to call in with their questions on matters to generate the views, suggestions, ideas on the policies and programmes of the Labour Party framed in opposition but to be quickly implemented in Government. We expect to be given the opportunity to listen to our people and not to have others deprive callers and subscribers of our programme. We expect callers will respect themselves and not be disrespectful to others,” Dr. Douglas, told listeners.

He pointed out that the programme on occasions will invite guests to speak to specific topics thus giving the people the opportunity to respond to and lend their comments to ideas, suggestions and recommendations that will be generated.

Dr. Douglas said St. Kitts and Nevis is a thriving but fledgling democracy that operates in a global environment in which the world has changed and is rapidly changing.

“There are several global and international issues that will affect us and thus will generate ideas, expressions and comments,” said Dr. Douglas, who pointed out that Britain’s exit from the European Union and the taking office of the new United States President, Donald Trump will have an impact on several local issues.

“There will be geopolitical advantages and disadvantages in the new policies to be pursued by the British Government, while the verbal policies of the incoming US President Donald Trump will impact trade liberalisation and globalisation. These international events will impact several local or domestic issues such as violent crime, high unemployment among young people, education and healthcare,” Dr. Douglas said.

“People are complaining of the high cost of living. Victimisation has been taken to a new high level by this Team Unity Administration and parents are uncertain as to whether they would have the opportunities to continue their children’s education in high school, at the local Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and also to pursue overseas college and university education,” said Dr. Douglas.

“Parents are also concerned where the next meal will be coming from to feed their children. The electricity and other utilities that they use….are they affordable? These are some of the local issues that our people are confronted with,” Dr. Douglas said.

“Ask the Leader” will co-exist with another popular programme “Issues” on Freedom 106.5 FM on Wednesdays.

Ask the Leader is moderated by veteran print and broadcast journalist and former Press Secretary to Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas.