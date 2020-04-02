World Bank Releases US$150 Million for COVID-19 Response in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO – Following a request from the Government of the Dominican Republic, the World Bank released US$150 million to support the country’s efforts to implement emergency measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and manage the impact of the pandemic.

On March 19, 2020, the Dominican Republic declared a State of Emergency that will be in place for 25 days and established a curfew for the entire territory initially through April 3 to allow implementation of extraordinary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“In recent years, the Dominican Republic has been making progress in strengthening its capacity to respond to emergencies, including for public health-related events,” said Alessandro Legrottaglie, Country Manager for the Dominican Republic. “This rapid financing demonstrates the World Bank’s commitment to support the Dominican Republic’s efforts to respond to the immediate health and social needs of the people in the face of an extraordinary challenge.”

The funds are disbursed from a contingent credit line from the World Bank, better known as the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO), effective since 2018.

The Cat-DDO was the first of its kind in the Caribbean and supported a series of Government reforms to improve its institutional and regulatory framework for disaster resilience.

Those included measures to strengthen the resilience of the health sector, in compliance with international regulations mandated by the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization.

The Cat-DDO provides immediate liquidity to support a country’s efforts to recover from a natural disaster or a public health emergency.