Why Work in Healthcare: 7 Compelling Reasons

You’re considering your career options. You feel drawn to healthcare but you’re not sure if it’s the right fit for you.

Why work in healthcare?

Working in healthcare can feel very satisfying on a personal level. You’re trying to do some good in the world and helping you fellow human in need lead a better life.

In that way, healthcare is way more than a career. It’s a calling.

And that’s not all there is to it. Working in healthcare will provide you with job security, good money, and challenges to keep things interesting.

Most of the fastest-growing occupations are in healthcare. It’s a dynamic field in expansion. This means more rewarding, lucrative positions.

In essence, picking a career in healthcare today is synonymous with opportunity and growth.

But if you’re still hesitating, this article’s here to give you 7 compelling reasons to make healthcare your career of choice. Read on!

Healthcare Is Booming

While most other fields are downsizing, the healthcare industry is going to experience an 18 percent growth between 2016 and 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is way more than the average for all occupations.

In fact, healthcare and social assistance alone are projected to create 3.4 million new jobs in that time frame. More healthcare-related jobs are being created than in any other group of occupations.

This substantial growth can be explained by the increasing aging population as well as access to healthcare becoming more widespread. As a result, there’s a growing demand for skilled healthcare workers.

The fastest developing medical fields are home health aide with an expected growth rate of 41 percent, nurse practitioner with an expected 31 percent, and physical therapy assistant at 30 percent.

Good Pay

As a booming industry, healthcare generates a wide variety of jobs. Naturally, salaries are competitive, and careers in healthcare are some of the most lucrative out there.

Wages can vary widely depending on your level of training, location, and field of expertise. Average salaries can range from $23,507 to $810,710.

When it comes to physicians and surgeons, their median is easily upward of $200,000, while nurse practitioners can make $110,930 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even if you’re not a physician, you can still make good money in healthcare. Licensed pharmacists have a median salary of $126,120 a year, while physician assistants make $108,610 a year.

You’ll Never Get Bored

The healthcare industry is rife with opportunities. There are just so many different jobs that you’re bound to find a shoe that fits. And if you start feeling restless in your position, you can transition to another field without changing careers.

If you like fast-paced environments and adrenaline, you might feel drawn to becoming a paramedic. If you prefer a more personable approach, you might prefer studying to be a family doctor or therapist.

And typically, you won’t have any issues using your expertise to switch jobs if you so desire. For instance, if you get tired of working in a doctor’s office or hospital, you might find work in a laboratory, insurance company, university, etc.

Fulfillment

There are healthcare jobs for every stage of life, from cradle to coffin. Consider the potential for getting in touch with so many different people, from every walk of life imaginable.

Through the care you give your patients, you will become richer on a human level. You will gain experience, perspective, and touch people in a deep way.

The rewards for a career in healthcare are not solely monetary. Not only are those jobs extremely interesting, you also get to experience the gratitude of the people you help daily.

In fact, most people who work in healthcare report feeling satisfied with their jobs. For instance, in a 2017 AMN Healthcare survey, 83 percent of registered nurses reported being happy with their career choice.

Jobs for Every Education Level

No matter whether you have a GED or a PhD, there’s a job in healthcare waiting for you. Of course, you know that it takes many years to become a doctor or surgeon. But healthcare isn’t limited to that.

There are hundreds of positions in the healthcare industry, most of which you’ve never even heard of yet. There are roles available for high school graduates, college undergraduates, and every single level of education up to the PhD level.

For instance, careers such as a registered nurse, respiratory therapist, or dental hygienist only need a two-year associate’s degree. What’s more, those careers are known to have a great job growth outlook.

Meanwhile, you can get into careers such as pharmacy technician or patient care coordinator with only a high school diploma.

Many Education Opportunities

Healthcare gives you way more options than just going to med school for years. For instance, you can follow courses online, such as the Ultimate Medical Academy course to become a pharmacy technician.

There are also a host of programs in the healthcare industry that will help you repay your student loan, provided you offer them a few years of service.

The National Health Service Corps is one such program. With this scheme, the federal government is willing to repay up to $120,000 in student loans.

All you have to do in exchange is accept work for a couple of years in a primary care specialty, in an area of the country that lacks medical personnel.

There are hundreds of grants, student loans, scholarships, and financial aid programs at your disposal to help would-be healthcare workers.

Work Anywhere You Want

We’ve seen that the healthcare industry offers great flexibility when it comes to transitioning to other jobs. This is also the case for choosing where you want to work.

Healthcare professionals can go virtually anywhere they desire because almost every single part of the United States has a high demand for them.

Some programs, such as Doctors without Borders, even send healthcare workers abroad into countries and places where they are sorely needed.

Why Work in Healthcare? It’s Amazing!

After reading this article, you now know more about the advantages of pursuing a career in healthcare.

So, why work in healthcare?

Simply because it’s a great industry to work in. It’s full of opportunities, extremely diversified, and amazingly fulfilling.