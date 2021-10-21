Where to See the Northern Lights

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a magnificent sight that everyone should experience in their lifetime. So now that it’s on your bucket list, all you need to decide is how you want to view them.

The general time of year differs by location. That means you can see them under frigid conditions in winter or under more pleasant ones in summer. There are also myriad accommodations to view them from.

All you need to do is decide which one sounds the best to you and make sure you pack your camera to catch this magical sight.

From a Cruise Ship

If cruises appeal to you, it’s possible to watch the northern lights from the comfort of a cruise ship. An Alaska cruise will take you close to Earth’s geomagnetic North Pole where aurora activity is concentrated.

A viewing is never guaranteed but your odds are good from mid-August to mid-April.

From the Blue Lagoon

Iceland has become a popular tourist attraction in recent years. Iceland’s landscape is beautiful and strange. It includes volcanoes, hot springs and great viewing spots of the aurora borealis.

The Blue Lagoon is Iceland’s most popular hot spring. Its geothermal waters combined with sea minerals is a therapeutic experience that everyone should have. In addition, you can view the northern lights while soaking.

The best time to do this is from mid-August until May. Keep in mind that it gets dark very early in Iceland’s winter months so you won’t need to stay in the water all night, although you might want to.

From a Glass Igloo

Finland is the official home of Santa Claus and his reindeer. In fact, there are about 200,000 reindeer there. It is also the only place in the world where you can sleep in a glass igloo and watch the northern lights all night long.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort is home to fully heated glass igloos that could be one of the most comfortable ways to view the aurora borealis as well as the midnight sun and millions of stars. The best viewing dates are between September and March.

From A Ring of Standing Stones

Orkney Island off the northern coast of Scotland is home to Wideford Hill and its Neolithic standing stones. It’s a wonderful place to view the northern lights or the “Mirrie Dancers”, as the locals call them.

The best time of year to see them is fall and winter so make sure you bundle up in some Scottish wool before you head up the hill.

From a Dark Sky Park

There are over 60 Dark Sky Parks in the United States alone and over 80 worldwide. Dark Sky status means that these parks have little or no light pollution and offer a clear view of the night sky.

Each park will let you see the stars in all of their glory, but from Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City, Michigan, you can also see the northern lights. The best times of year for this are the fall and spring equinoxes.

From a Teepee

Yellowknife, Canada is home to Aurora Village where you can stay in a teepee and get a fabulous view of the aurora borealis. In fact, Yellowknife claims that it’s the best place in the world to see them.

Its village of 21 teepees on the edge of a lake provides a cozy environment to watch the show. The village even has swiveling heated seats to catch every glimpse. The best time to view them from Canada is the first few weeks of winter.

From a Glass Dome

The Kola Penisula, in the European part of Russia, has extremely comfortable glamping accommodations for aurora borealis viewing. Starting in August, you can view the show from your bed at night and spend the day eating local delicacies.

There’s no need to choose just one of these viewing destinations. Maybe more than one can make it to your bucket list.