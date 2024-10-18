When to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer Instead of Handling the Claim Yourself

Were you involved in a car accident that wasn’t your fault? Did you slip and fall on someone else’s property? Were you attacked by a neighbor’s dog? If you’re harmed in such scenarios, you may have the right to file a personal injury claim.

Personal injury laws cover numerous incidents caused by negligence or intentional acts, including vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, attacks to cause harm, and product liability cases.

Unfortunately, all of these situations can have serious consequences on a person’s life. Personal injuries can cause intense physical pain, emotional trauma, financial hardship, property losses, permanent disabilities, and death.

To recover compensation for such damages, you can file a personal injury lawsuit, but this raises the question: Is it necessary to hire a lawyer? Or can you handle the claim yourself? Find the answers below!

Can You Handle Your Own Personal Injury Claim?

The personal injury process can be simple if your injuries or losses are minor, you’re fully recovered from them, and there isn’t a complex dispute or significant legal issue. In this case, you may be able to negotiate and settle the claim with the at-fault party’s insurance company.

Many people decide to handle personal injury cases themselves in no-fault states where victims can only sue when their damages rise to a certain level. However, it isn’t a good idea in many scenarios.

If you sustained serious injuries, don’t understand the law or settlement process, or aren’t confident you can effectively negotiate with insurance companies, you should consider hiring a personal injury lawyer.

Schedule an initial consultation to assess your case’s complexity and determine if you really need legal counsel.

What Do Personal Injury Lawyers Do?

Personal injury lawyers offer legal advice to individuals who have sustained injuries or losses in situations caused by someone else. Common practice areas include the following:

Car accidents

Truck accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Bicycle accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Slip-and-fall accidents

Product liability

Medical malpractice

Dog bites or attacks

Construction accidents

Workplace injuries

Wrongful death

Intentional torts

Essentially, personal injury attorneys provide legal representation and guidance to injured individuals throughout the claim process, seeking compensation for their injuries and damages, which may include medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and permanent disability.

If you plan to file a medical malpractice claim, for example, an experienced personal injury lawyer can interview healthcare personnel to investigate the treatment you received or identify potential deviations from the standard of care.

In pedestrian accident cases, your attorney can collect police reports, help you understand your rights, and determine the full extent of your injuries to hold the at-fault driver accountable for their negligent actions.

Besides that, a personal injury lawyer can provide legal counsel to families who have lost a loved one under similar circumstances and to individuals who want to recover workers’ compensation after being injured during a workplace accident.

When Do You Need to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer?

Although you can handle your case by yourself sometimes, you may need a personal injury attorney in the following scenarios:

Your Injuries Aren’t Minor

Many people think that it isn’t necessary to hire an attorney because their injuries aren’t as serious. However, this can be a big mistake.

First of all, many personal injury claims aren’t easy to resolve. Even if your injuries are minor, you might still have to go through a lengthy legal process and hold discussions with the other party’s insurance company to secure a fair settlement, which may require specialized knowledge and strong negotiation skills.

And what if your injuries aren’t actually minor but major ones? After a car accident, for example, you may think that you only have a few scrapes here and there. Unfortunately, many injuries turn out to be worse after days or even months.

Some victims may sustain life-altering injuries and permanent disabilities, which makes personal injury cases more complex.

If you’ve been injured due to other people’s actions, you should seek help from a personal injury attorney immediately after receiving emergency treatment. Lawyers can help you document your damages, choose the best strategy for your case, and negotiate a fair settlement with the defendant’s insurance company to ensure all of your expenses are covered.

Liability Isn’t Clear

Under personal injury law, the burden of proof falls on the plaintiff. That means you’ll need to provide enough evidence to prove that the other person injured you in order to recover compensation. However, liability isn’t clear in many cases, especially those where multiple parties are involved.

Fortunately, a personal injury attorney can help you prove that the other party is liable for your damages by collecting strong evidence of their negligence or wrongdoing.

You’ve Sustained Significant Financial Losses

Not all of the consequences of personal injuries are physical. Sometimes, a personal injury case results in significant monetary losses.

For example, while recovering from an accident caused by another person’s negligence, you may miss days at work. If your injuries are disabling, your earning capacity may be affected in the long term, too. This can be devastating for both you and your family.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer will give you the peace of mind you deserve during such a difficult time, as your attorney will work tirelessly to secure fair compensation for these losses.

You Cannot Reach an Agreement with the Insurance Company

Chances are the at-fault party’s insurance company will make you a lowball offer. Insurers always try to delay and reduce the payout as much as possible.

Luckily, a personal injury lawyer will act in your best interest during conversations with insurance companies to ensure the settlement covers all of your medical bills, lost wages, and other financial losses and expenses.

Some Time Has Passed Since the Accident

Personal injury law sets a statute of limitations for these claims. You have to initiate legal action before this specific deadline. Otherwise, your case will be dismissed, and you won’t be able to recover compensation.

If you don’t want to miss this deadline, the best thing you can do is contact an experienced personal injury attorney. Describe your case to your chosen lawyer and start working together as soon as possible.

Your Case Is Likely Going to Trial

Sometimes, it’s impossible to reach an agreement with the other party, or the case involves complex legal issues, so you decide to go to trial. Since the other party will likely have a professional personal injury defense attorney by their side trying to dismiss your claims, legal representation is crucial.

Attorneys know which personal injury resources are available by law and can help you build a strong claim with enough evidence to present a potentially winning case in court.

Final Thoughts: Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney Can Maximize the Value of Your Claim and Your Chances of Success

Do you want to know if you should hire an attorney to file a claim for an accident or intentional act? Find a reputable personal injury law firm, look for its contact information, call its phone number, schedule a free case evaluation, and get the legal counsel you need to recover the compensation you deserve!