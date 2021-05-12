What You Need To Do Right Away After Discovering Your Doctor Is Being Negligent

Has your doctor been negligent? How did you know? Are you sure it isn’t just a mistake?

Well, if it was a one-time mistake with minor consequences, no one would really bother. However, when a mistake starts to reoccur, you’re left with no other option than to say it as it really is –” My doctor is being negligent”.

A doctor has been given a license to operate. This means that he must have been given thorough training at medical institutions and must have been licensed to operate by the state government. This requires medical professionals to provide quality care considering the steps that both school and state have taken to ensure that. Sadly, there are still complaints of medical malpractice.

Before you label your doctor as being negligent, answer these questions:

Does it seem like the treatment he’s administering is not working?

Is the medical condition for which you are receiving treatment worsening?

Has another health issue surfaced by reason of the faulty treatment?

Has your doctor been a little off lately and not giving you the desired attention and consideration regarding your worsening condition?

Does he seem unsure of himself or what he is doing in treating you?

Did he make an error during treatment or surgical procedure?

Is he unwilling to provide feedback and answer some of your questions?

Has he abandoned providing aftercare services to you after the treatment?

If your response is affirmative for any one of the above, then the doctor truly has been negligent.

Medical negligence happens when a doctor is unable to deliver quality treatment according to laid down medically acceptable standards to a patient thereby leading to unwanted results such as worsening injury or the development of a new one.

When you notice any form of negligence, these are the things you must do quickly:

Get A Solicitor And Gather Evidence To Prove Medical Negligence

The first and most ideal thing to do is to contact a medical negligence solicitor. Depending on which part of the USA you’re currently at, you should reach out to a DC medical malpractice laywer. They are highly skilled in handling medical malpractice cases and will easily help you gather all the useful evidence necessary for your medical negligence claim.

They will first check to be sure that your medical negligence claim is valid and not a hoax. No one wants to be a fool. They will then confirm and collate proof of negligence. Once that step is satisfactorily completed, then it means you qualify for a claim. The claim case will be passed to a different medical expert for review. This helps to get a good idea of what your treatment would entail. The malpracticing doctor and/or his legal team would be contacted afterward. The following documents must be readily available as part of the tangible evidence:

Health documents like the PIL, Medical history record, discharge summary, mental status examination, X-rays, and ultrasounds

Lots of Pictures

Full claims report from the claimant

Witness reports

Proof of financial dealings

Medical expertise reports

You may not even want all the hassles and wouldn’t mind a little apology. You just want the medical doctor to own up to his mistake and apologizes.

Make A Claim

Now that you have all necessary evidence and information, you can make a claim. A claim doesn’t only have to be made against doctors. You can make a claim against all other medical staff that has provided you with care during your treatment. Speaking of medical staff, dentists, surgeons, and home care professionals can all be held accountable for their negligent actions and charged accordingly.

A typical medical negligence claim spans 12-36 months to be completed depending on the complexity of the case. The injury you’ve sustained and/or the defendant’s cooperation can lower or increase that time frame. It’s a good thing if the malpracticing medical experts admit negligence.

All things being equal, there may be no reason to go to court if the defendant has already accepted negligence and has put forward an apology or an acceptable compensation. It saves the whole day and everyone goes separate ways being happy. You may have no other option but to settle for court if the erring medical professionals refuse to accept responsibility and pay compensation. You may also go to court if the compensation offered doesn’t measure up to the aggravated injury caused by their negligence.

For an acceptable compensation, factors such as injury severity, time to recover, the impact of the injury on daily living, lost earnings, and loss of benefits must be considered.

The consequences of negligence are never palatable. The excruciating pain caused by an injury that has been aggravated due to mistreatment can only be explained by you the bearer. This is the reason you shouldn’t let the doctors get away with it. Besides, your inaction could be responsible for a disaster on another patient in the near future. Act now.