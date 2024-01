Less than a minute

What is Reggae Genealogy? Island SPACE President Calibe Thompson Explains

Island SPACE President Calibe Thompson explains the concept of the Reggae Genealogy concert, and what to expect when you visit!

It’s an outdoor concert event presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Broward Mall, northeast parking lot. Gates open at 3pm, showtime 6pm.

Get Tickets: https://reggaegenealogy.org/tickets