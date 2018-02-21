Washington University of St. Louis Contingent gets A Taste of Jamaica in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Almost 200 alumni, faculty members, and parents of students of Washington University of St. Louis, Missouri converged on the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, for an evening of “Jamaica: The Home of Alright,” on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

This event the latest in a series of receptions organized by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, was geared toward giving the guests – among them the University’s Chancellor, Dr. Mark Wrighton – a taste of Jamaica and to also promote Jamaica as a top choice for their next vacation.

For the evening, the Embassy of Jamaica partnered with the Jamaica Tourist Board, Campari International and the Half Moon Hotel to transform into a destination paradise offering the guests a feel of Jamaica.

While touring the embassy, the visitors were introduced to various facets of Jamaica’s culture. One section of the embassy featured the pulsating sounds of reggae music along with Jamaica’s delectable cuisine, which included jerk pork, escovitch fish, and ‘stop-and-go.’

Another floor greeted the visitors with the aroma of the world-renowned Blue Mountain Coffee which the guests were able to sample. Yet another floor was transformed into a mini brewery featuring tastings of the country’s fine Appleton Rum ably dispensed Campari’s Duane Silvestre.

The fourth floor was transformed into an information centre where a Jamaica Tourist Board Business Development officer for the Northeast UAS region, Victoria Harper, along with Half Moon Hotel’s National Sales Manager for Northeast USA, Joy Cain, were on hand to provide the guests with information on a wide range of activities and accommodations for visitors to explore during their visit to Jamaica. At the end of the tour, each guest had an opportunity to meet the Ambassador in her office and their picture taken with her.

The Ambassador and the embassy team used the opportunity to sell Jamaica’s offerings as the number one tourism destination to most of the guests who had never visited the island. The clear message was “when you plan your vacation, make Jamaica your #1 choice because of its beauty, the variety of accommodations, the titillating culture and music, and the friendliness of the people.”