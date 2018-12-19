Warren Henry Auto Group Named Official Brand and Title Sponsor for 6th Annual South Florida High School Football Player of The Year Award

MIAMI – Warren Henry Auto Group, South Florida’s premier Auto Group, is pleased to announce their participation as the brand and title sponsor of the 6th Annual South Florida High School Football Player of the Year Award.

This year award ceremony will take place before the 23rd Annual Miami-Dade All-star Football Game at Gerry Curtis Park Stadium starting at 6:00PM. This year head coaches are (North) Luther Luke “Uncle Luke” Campbell and (South) Columbus High School head coach Christopher Merrit.

“Warren Henry Player of the Year Award” Ceremony

The below student athletes have been invited to the presentation of the “Warren Henry Player of the Year” award scheduled for Friday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at Warren Henry Jaguar 20860 NW 2nd Avenue (Hwy 441) in Miami:

RB Nay’Quan Wright – Carol City (UF)

QB Maurice Underwood – Central (Marshall)

DB Cornelius Nunn – Palmetto (Syracuse)

DB Jordan Battle – St Thomas (Ohio St)

DB Keontra Smith – Chaminade (UM)

WR John Dunmore – Chaminade (Penn St)

QB Nik Scalzo – Cardinal Gibbons (Kentucky)

RB Kenny McIntosh – University School (Georgia)

The 23rd Annual Miami Dade County North vs South All-Star Football Game has produced such NFL players as Brandon Harris, Roscoe Parrish, Asante Samuels, Geno Smith and numerous other NFL and NCAA athletes.

South Florida is known as the top community for scholastic football producing more NFL athletes than any other area in the country.

Warren Henry Auto Group now adds prestige and honor to the selection of the Player of the Year award as this is considered the local Heisman Trophy award.

“The South Florida High School football players lead a healthy lifestyle, work hard and have true passion and love for the game, mirroring the values of Warren Henry Auto Group and making this a natural partnership,” said Warren Henry Zinn, President and CEO of Warren Henry Auto Group. “We are excited to team up with Miami Dade County All-Star Football Game and support this firstclass event for the cities of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale and couldn’t be prouder to support Tournament of Champions, Inc. in their efforts to honor these incredible football

players.”