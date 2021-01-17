VP-Elect Kamala Harris to Deliver Remarks at Caribbean Inauguration Celebration

[NEW YORK] – U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris will deliver a special message to Caribbean Americans and Caribbean people globally at a star-studded Global Caribbean Inauguration celebration in her honor.

Harris, according to Felicia J. Persaud, the event’s brainchild and the founder of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network (CAAN), will laud the contributions of Caribbean Americans throughout the U.S.

She will also express her pride in being “a vice-president-elect with roots in the Caribbean,” Persaud revealed, and add that she and President-Elect Biden looks forward to working with Caribbean Americans, and all Americans, for a brighter future.

Caribbean Inauguration Celebration Live Stream

The virtual, Caribbean inauguration celebration and will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television Facebook page from 7 p.m. EST.

Fans will also be able to find the live stream on the social media pages of News Americas Now, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications and CaribID on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Signature Performances

The event will feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including:

Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon ;

; Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwoo d of ‘All Aboard’ fame;

d of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander ;

; Jamaica’s Fab Five Band ;

; Antigua’s soca star Claudette Peters ;

; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame;

of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; Jamaican reggae star Papa Michigan ;

; Independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame;

of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’

who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Barbados Gospel singer Toni Norville ;

; 9-year-old rising star Tykairi Sargeant , also of Barbados;

, also of Barbados; Guyanese master drummer Menes De Griot and Shanto ;

; St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh as well as Maxie Gouveia ;

as well as ; Sundiata King and Rashid Thorne

and The first Black Bond Girl, Trina Parks , whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents;

, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents; Barbados soca star and deejay, Kirk Brown

Guest Speakers

Feature remarks will come from:

ICN CEO and the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles

Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY;

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness;

Jamaica’s Opposition leader Mark Golding;

Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder;

Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and

Several Caribbean Diaspora leaders including: President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global



Caribbean Inauguration Celebration Event Sponsors

Sponsors of the event include: Invest Caribbean, One Caribbean Television, Hard Beat Communications, CaribPR Wire, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, The Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, News Americas News Network, CCFED and the Bowling Green Association.