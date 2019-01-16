The City of North Miami and the New Clean City Task Force Present “Paint It Proud” on MLK Day of Service January 21, 2019

North Miami – The City of North Miami and the new Clean City Task Force will host Paint-It-Proud, a day of community service to honor the Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday January 21, 2019, 8am-3pm, at Enchanted Forest Park, 1725 N.E. 135th Street, North Miami, Fl., 33181.

Volunteers will paint the home of a senior resident while other volunteers will garden and clean-up at Enchanted Forest Park. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes.

Paint it Proud is presented by the City of North Miami (NoMi) and its new Clean City Task Force, formed to improve the overall quality of life for North Miami residents and visitors by focusing awareness and enforcement on public nuisances and blight.

The task force is a part of the Keep North Miami Beautiful initiative to manage the overall beautification of the City, which boasts a multi-cultural population of 62,000 residents.

The City enjoys a burgeoning Downtown area with plans for several multi-million-dollar commercial real estate initiatives.

Citizens are encouraged to be “Agents of Clean” and become part of the solution by reporting excessive littering or improperly discarded waste they may encounter.

The Clean City Task force has identified and is addressing specific issues:

Unsafe, abandoned, unkempt, derelict and dilapidated buildings and properties.

Litter

Shopping Carts

Derelict phone booths

Illegal Dumping and Garbage

Graffiti

Abandoned Vehicles

Through the collective oversight of various municipal departments including Police, the CRA, Code Enforcement, Parks and Re-creation, Building Department, Public Works, the City Attorney’s office, The Clean City Task Force is working to ensure the City of North Miami continues to improve their beautiful City, neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block.