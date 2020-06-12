Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy June 13

SOUTH FLORIDA – A virtual town hall meeting to discuss upcoming hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) later this month on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy is set for this Saturday, June 13th via Zoom, beginning at 4pm.

The ICJ is to hold hearings at the end of June on its jurisdiction to hear the case which has been filed by Guyana and referred to it by the United Nations Secretary General.

The meeting will take the form of an address by Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge who is the country’s lead agent in representation before the ICJ on the controversy, followed by a panel discussion that will feature former United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana Gerry Gouveia; Chairman of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) Komal Samaroo.

The event, organized by the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) and South Florida Caribbean News (SFLCN) and will be moderated by GACC President, Wesley Kirton.

The GACC feels strongly that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy is a critical issue which needs to be resolved so as to allow for the unimpeded development of Guyana’s land mass and maritime space claimed by Venezuela. It is also important that both local and foreign investment enjoy confidence in the security of their investments in the claimed areas and that the people of Guyana pursue their lives in a peaceful and stable environment.

The GACC also firmly believes that this controversy poses a threat to hemispheric security and stability and has the potential to negatively impact trade and investment. The U.S. is Guyana’s top trading partner and source of foreign direct investment and the Chamber would not want this relationship to be disrupted. It is therefore important, in the view of the Chamber, that business and other relevant stakeholders be kept up to date on developments concerning the efforts to resolve this problem, hence its hosting of this town-hall meeting and panel discussion.

Here is the link to join us via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EX9khRbdQReEf76u6y17pg