Victoria Mutual FL Rep. Office Supports Global Scholars Program

SOUTH FLORIDA -In support of education, Camille Edwards, Global Scholars Coordinator, The School Board of Broward County, Florida received a sponsorship check from Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, Victoria Mutual – Florida Representative Officer in support of the Broward County Public School’s Global Scholars Program.

The Global Scholars Program is a digital, theme-based initiative that facilitates middle school students’ (ages 10 – 13) to learn together about global issues and then create local solutions in their schools, homes and communities.

The program is accessible in 64 schools nationally and internationally, and allows Victoria Mutual to partner as part of its corporate social responsibility “to improve quality of life”.