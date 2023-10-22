Victor George Spirits Releases Fort Mose’ 1738 Rye Whiskey

SOUTH FLORIDA – Victor George Spirits (VGS) has released its Fort Mose’ 1738 Rye Whiskey. This makes the second product under the Fort Mose’ brand with the other being gold medal award winning Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon released in June of 2022. Other brands in the VGS portfolio include award winning Victor George Vodka and Victor George Caramel Vodka.

Fort Mose’ 1738 brands are named after the Florida town which was established in 1738. It is just two miles north of St Augustine, Florida. This became the first settlement and town in which Black people could live free. This inaugural edition of Fort Mose’ rye whiskey is a limited release with each bottle being numbered. It will be available exclusively online. In addition, in select retailers for the first thirty days with the next release available in stores, restaurants and bars. The bourbon brand has been picked up in twelve states since its initial launch and continues its expansion across the U.S.

“This release is one of our best yet. We took it straight from the barrel to the bottle at 118 proof, after chill filtering it. This is what whiskey enthusiasts appreciate,” said Victor Harvey, Founder of Victor George Spirits.

Additional projects of the Victor George Spirits founder include a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of The Victory Building on Sistrunk Boulevard. It will be Fort Lauderdale’s First Black Owned Distillery. The groundbreaking is expected to take place this fall.

Most major retailers carry VGS portfolio across the U.S. such as Total Wine, Kroger, Meijer, Trader Joe’s and more.

Victor George Vodka and caramel vodka both retail price is $19.99 for 750ml and $28.99 for 1.75L. Fort Mose’ Bourbon retails for $49.99 and Fort Mose Rye Whiskey retails for $79.99.