Valorant Vs. CS: GO (CS-2) Which One’s Worth Playing in 2024?

Valorant is a fully-fledged tactical FPS with a great mix of solid gunplay and over-the-top hero specific abilities. It’s a hybrid of a hero shooter like Overwatch combined with the strategy and tactical sensibilities of the OG of the genre, Counter-Strike.

And it’s safe to say it’s taken the world by storm, with many players flocking from Counter-Strike to try their hand at Valorant (and sometimes failing). In 2024 though, we have to be a bit more conscious of the time spent on games and unfortunately we can’t excel at all of them.

Fans of the tactical FPS genre may be confused on which one is truly worth diving into, especially in 2024. Considering that CS:GO recently revamped and upgraded itself with updated graphics, UI, and game mechanics, it’s a tough decision.

The Biggest Difference b/w Valorant & Counter-Strike – Agent Abilities

Besides the most obvious difference of art style and aesthetic where Valorant is more animated and leans into the ‘whacky’, Counter-Strike is more geared towards realism and ‘serious’.

That’s not to say there isn’t fun to be had in Counter-Strike, but a major reason gamers gravitate toward Valorant is because of the intricate storyline and variety of Agent types which makes the game a bit more engaging than a boring & generic Terrorist or Counter-Terrorist character.

But besides the aesthetic differences, another big difference between the two tactical FPS games are Valorant’s Agent abilities. Valorant has pre-defined roles and Agents within those roles have a variety of skills.

This could range from damage dealing abilities, smokes, crowd-control skills, traps, and more. Matches in Valorant can be drastically different depending on the Agents selected which gives Valorant a bit of an advantage in terms of how matches play out and game variety.

Are There Any Other Differences Between Counter-Strike and Valorant?

The most major differences lie in the visual aspects, Agent abilities, and seasonal changes adding new Agents and lore to the universe. Besides these aspects though, Valorant and Counter-Strike are incredibly similar in terms of gameplay.

For example, both are heavily skewed towards skilled play and rely on a player’s precision in landing the right shots at the right time. Both games also heavily rely on situational and environmental awareness to know where enemies are at all times.

The weapon selection (while look drastically different) aren’t too far off either. Meaning, if you’ve played either of the games before, you’re more than likely able to excel depending on your skill within the other game with those select weapons.

Overall, while there are stark differences between the two, Valorant and Counter-Strike are both equally impressive tactical FPS games to dive into. It’s only really a matter of preference in terms of visual style, whether you prefer the ‘hero’ style characters, and Agent abilities adding a twist to the game.

